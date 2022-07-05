Apple-Books-Top-10

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

US Bestseller List - Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han - 9781416999171 - (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

3. It’s Not Summer Without You by Jenny Han - 9781442413856 - (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

5. We’ll Always Have Summer by Jenny Han - 9781416995609 - (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

6. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

7. The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316259088 - (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Suspects by Danielle Steel - 9781984821683 - (Random House Publishing Group)

9. The Inn on Harmony Island by Anne-Marie Meyer - 9798201649685 - (Anne-Marie Meyer)

10. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover - 9781476753195 - (Atria Books)

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

