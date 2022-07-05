Apple-Books-Top-10
US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
2. The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han - 9781416999171 - (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
3. It’s Not Summer Without You by Jenny Han - 9781442413856 - (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)
5. We’ll Always Have Summer by Jenny Han - 9781416995609 - (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
6. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)
7. The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316259088 - (Little, Brown and Company)
8. Suspects by Danielle Steel - 9781984821683 - (Random House Publishing Group)
9. The Inn on Harmony Island by Anne-Marie Meyer - 9798201649685 - (Anne-Marie Meyer)
10. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover - 9781476753195 - (Atria Books)
