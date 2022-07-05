ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Apple-Movies-Top-10

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Movies US charts:

1. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

2. The Lost City

3. Watcher

4. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

5. The Bad Guys

6. Spider-Man: No Way Home

7. Sonic the Hedgehog 2

8. Morbius

9. Uncharted

10. Everything Everywhere All At Once

Movies US charts - Independent:

1. Watcher

2. Murder at Yellowstone City

3. Blacklight

4. The Outfit (2022)

5. Memory

6. Code Name Banshee

7. Fittest On Earth: Next Gen

8. Gold

9. Parallel Mothers

10. After Yang

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Twitter's future uncertain as it faces messy breakup with Musk

Courted and then jilted by the world's richest person, Twitter looks well positioned to win a court battle with Elon Musk over a $1 billion breakup fee and more -- but the company will not emerge unscathed. If Twitter wins in court, the mercurial entrepreneur will, at a minimum, have to pay a few billion dollars in damages. 
TEXAS STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
22K+
Followers
72K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy