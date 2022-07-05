ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Third child dies weeks after west Columbus fire

By Anna Hoffman, Mark Feuerborn
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xI8vG_0gVMBHFI00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A west Columbus house fire has now taken four lives, leaving only one survivor in the weeks after it happened.

The Columbus Division of Fire confirmed Tuesday that a 7-year-old girl has now died in the weeks after the house fire happened. A 10-year-old and 8-year-old girl previously passed away within 24 hours after the June 23 fire. Firefighters also found Robert Taylor, 22, dead inside the home on Midland Avenue.

Later Tuesday afternoon, CFD Chief Jeff Geitter released the names of the three children who died from the fire:

  • Diamond Roebuck, 10
  • La’riyiah Roebuck, 8
  • Heavin Roebuck, 7
Overnight fire leaves 1 person dead in southwest Columbus

The only person to survive the house fire was a woman who escaped the home as it happened. She was marked stable when taken to a hospital on the morning of the fire, according to CFD. Emergency crews also took all three of the children to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition, where they later died. Investigators haven’t said how the five people in the home were related.

Asleep with an AK: Columbus police pull ski mask, guns and more from running car

At the last update Tuesday, fire investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire.

Neighbors remain in shock at the fire and are taking the loss pretty hard since the family was well-liked in the neighborhood.

“Oh my God, I was in tears,” said neighbors Brandy McFarland and Arianna Oltmann. “Yes, because I knew him. It’s so sad, it took a big toll on everybody. We see those little girls around the hood every single day.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

Person struck and killed on I-670 near downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police reports one person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 670 early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the report of a pedestrian struck in the eastbound lanes of I-670 at Neil Avenue just after 3:51 a.m. Police said they found one person suffering from severe injuries. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman in critical condition after South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot overnight Saturday in South Linden, according to Columbus police. Police say that officers went to the 1500 block of Brooks Avenue around 4:15 a.m. and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

3 injured after shooting, related car crash in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people were injured following a shooting and related two-car crash at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Fuji Drive in front of Pizza Bianca in north Columbus on Thursday. One woman is in critical condition, one man is in serious but stable condition and another person is in stable condition […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Columbus, OH
Accidents
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

2 people dead, 1 in critical condition after north Columbus fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters are investigating a deadly fire at a north Columbus home early Thursday morning.   Just before 3 a.m., firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Bolenhill Avenue where they found three people trapped inside a burning residence.   All three were pulled from the home by firefighters and transported […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

North Columbus crash leaves 1 person dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A head-on crash left a person dead earlier this week in north Columbus.   Just before 5 p.m., Monday, a Honda Civic was traveling south on N. High Street near Graceland Boulevard, when the vehicle drifted into the northbound lanes and struck a Buick Lacross head-on, according to Columbus police.   […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in north Columbus.   Police say it happened in the area of Morse Road and Beech Hill Avenue at about 10:20 p.m., Thursday.  The victim was taken to an area hospital but later died from their injuries.   The driver involved […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#House Fire#Accident#Cfd
Shore News Network

32-Year-Old Man Killed in Columbus Shooting

COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the 3100 Block of Sterling Lane early Sunday morning. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 32-year-old victim suffering an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Grant Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run crash in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A pedestrian died following a hit-and-run crash in north Columbus on Thursday, according to police. Police were called to the area of Morse Road and Beech Hill Avenue around 10:20 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where they were later pronounced dead. Additional...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man ID’d as body found in 2003

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — A man whose body was found nearly 19 years ago behind an abandoned gas station in eastern Indiana has been identified. Henry County Coroner Stacey Guffey said Saturday that the man was Daniel Diaz of Columbus, Ohio, and he was born Sept. 18, 1977, making him 26 at the time […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

Columbus Shooting Outside of Bar Leaves One Injured

COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the 5000 Block of East Livingston Avenue last Friday. The victim, a 25-year-old male, told police that he was leaving a local bar with friends when shots rang out. He and his friends rushed to their car for safety and left the area.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man dead following shooting at gas station in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man is dead following a shooting at an east Columbus gas station early Friday morning. The shooting happened at a Speedway on the 2800 block of Stelzer Road near McCutcheon Road just after 1:20 a.m., according to Columbus police. Police said the shooting started...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville woman killed in crash near New Albany

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was killed and the passenger in her truck suffered serious injuries after a crash in Plain Township, Monday.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:07 p.m., a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500, being driven by a 19-year-old man, was traveling westbound on Central College Road […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Knox County fire station honors special firefighter

FREDERICKTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) – The village of Fredericktown in Knox County honored one of its best-known unofficial ambassadors Saturday at the local fire station. Brad Porter is developmentally disabled, but that doesn’t stop him from working or interacting with the people in his community, and anyone who knows Brad will tell you how much he […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy