Third child dies weeks after west Columbus fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A west Columbus house fire has now taken four lives, leaving only one survivor in the weeks after it happened.

The Columbus Division of Fire confirmed Tuesday that a 7-year-old girl has now died in the weeks after the house fire happened. A 10-year-old and 8-year-old girl previously passed away within 24 hours after the June 23 fire. Firefighters also found Robert Taylor, 22, dead inside the home on Midland Avenue.

Later Tuesday afternoon, CFD Chief Jeff Geitter released the names of the three children who died from the fire:

Diamond Roebuck, 10

La’riyiah Roebuck, 8

Heavin Roebuck, 7

The only person to survive the house fire was a woman who escaped the home as it happened. She was marked stable when taken to a hospital on the morning of the fire, according to CFD. Emergency crews also took all three of the children to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition, where they later died. Investigators haven’t said how the five people in the home were related.

At the last update Tuesday, fire investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire.

Neighbors remain in shock at the fire and are taking the loss pretty hard since the family was well-liked in the neighborhood.

“Oh my God, I was in tears,” said neighbors Brandy McFarland and Arianna Oltmann. “Yes, because I knew him. It’s so sad, it took a big toll on everybody. We see those little girls around the hood every single day.”

