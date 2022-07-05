ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

SJ city officials to break ground on Newbury Park Tuesday

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xlrOg_0gVMAmRu00

(BCN) — San Jose city leaders will be on hand Tuesday to break ground on Newbury Park, a site within the mixed-use residential area that will boost the recreational needs of the neighborhood, officials said.

The development is located on the northeast corner of North King Road and Dobbin Drive in an area that was formerly industrial but is transitioning to high-density residential.

Much community input went into the parks design, the city said, and it will include a turf area for open space use, a play area for children ages 5 to 12, benches, picnic tables and landscaping.

July 4 protest taking place at SF Ferry Building

At the ground breaking will be District 3 Councilmember Raul Peralez; Neil Rufino, assistant director of parks, recreation and neighborhood services; and Matt Cano, director of public works.

The event takes place at 1700 Newbury Road from 11 a.m. to Noon.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Two-lane closure of NB Hwy 101 into Marin set for Friday through Monday

(BCN) — An emergency project announced by Caltrans will cause significant delays this weekend for people heading into Marin County via the Golden Gate Bridge, the agency said. The two northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 just north of the Robin Williams Tunnel in Sausalito from the tunnel to the Rodeo Avenue exit will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Monday as crews replace a damaged drainage system in a retaining wall, Caltrans said.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

BART receives $49 million grant for housing developments

(BCN) — BART announced Friday that it will receive a $49 million grant from the California State Transportation Agency to further the development of improved pedestrian access, public spaces and other improvements at stations in Oakland and El Cerrito. The grant from the state’s 2022 Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program, which provides grants to […]
EL CERRITO, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Luchessa bridge to temporarily close

The Luchessa Avenue bridge will be closed to traffic for a month as crews continue work on a water pipeline project in Gilroy. The bridge, located between Thomas Road and Church Street, will be blocked off from July 13 through mid-August, according to Valley Water. In March, Valley Water and...
GILROY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
City
Newbury Park, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
KION News Channel 5/46

Forward progress stopped on Morgan Hill 5-acre fire

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Firefighters are responding to a five-acre vegetation fire near Armsby Road and Sleepy Valley, according to Cal Fire. Cal Fire says that 20 structures were threatened and the fire is 10% contained, but forward progress has been stopped. Firefighters continue to strengthen containment lines. There are mandatory evacuations for Armsby Road The post Forward progress stopped on Morgan Hill 5-acre fire appeared first on KION546.
MORGAN HILL, CA
Silicon Valley

Affordable homes near downtown San Jose approach construction launch

SAN JOSE — A residential complex near downtown San Jose set to consist of scores of affordable homes is slated to begin construction within weeks now that the project has navigated past some key milestones. Roosevelt Park Apartments should start construction within weeks and is expected to be completed...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay City#Nexstar Media Inc
KTVU FOX 2

Evacuation orders lifted for fire burning in Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL, Calif. - Mandatory evacuations were temporarily put in place Friday for a fast-moving wildfire in Morgan Hill. The order was lifted as of 6:40 pm, according to Cal Fire SCU. According to Cal Fire SCU, the blaze broke out in the area of Armsby Road and Sleepy Valley...
MORGAN HILL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NBC Bay Area

Contra Costa County Fire Districts Officially Merge: What to Know

Firefighters in the East Bay are officially teaming up and tout the partnership as fire season gets in full swing across the region. In Contra Costa County, a merger between agencies means firefighters and equipment are now able to setup in areas that were once overlooked. In the end, the move means more resources will be able to respond quicker to fires when calls come in.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
svvoice.com

Positive West Nile Virus Mosquitoes Found in Portions of Sunnyvale and Santa Clara

The County of Santa Clara Vector Control District has confirmed the presence of positive West Nile virus mosquitoes in areas of Sunnyvale and Santa Clara (ZIP Codes 94085, 94086, 94087 and 95051). Weather permitting, this area in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale will be treated to reduce adult mosquito populations with the use of truck-mounted equipment on Monday, July 11, starting around 10 p.m. and concluding a few hours later.
SANTA CLARA, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Sunnyvale, Santa Clara Neighborhoods to Get Mosquito Spraying Next Week

Santa Clara vector control crews are planning to spray insecticide next week in some Sunnyvale and Santa Clara neighborhoods, following the recent discovery of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes. Using truck-mounted foggers, the Santa Clara Vector Control District is set to treat targeted ZIP codes: 94085, 94086, 94087 and 95051. The...
San José Spotlight

How much will Santa Clara lose when Great America closes?

Santa Clara expects steep losses of more than half a million dollars in revenue each year when Great America shuts its gates within the next decade. News last week of the amusement park’s $310 million sale to San Francisco-based real estate firm Prologis shocked Silicon Valley. This comes on the heels of Santa Clara already facing a revenue crisis with a nearly $20 million deficit.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Press Banner

Scotts Valley, Boulder Creek Deliver Classic Spectacles for Fourth

Last year, Scotts Valley was the envy of Santa Cruz County and South Bay regions, holding a Fourth of July parade when almost no other locale was able to pull one-off. This year, as communities like Boulder Creek brought theirs back, now that Covid-19 death rates have dropped, when Scotts Valley went to book vendors, they were already locked down.
BOULDER CREEK, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

City: No major fires on Fourth

Gilroy firefighters were busy on a Fourth of July holiday that saw no major fires or injuries caused by illegal fireworks. According to city spokesperson Rachelle Bedell, the Gilroy Fire Department responded to eight calls for service involving fires or smoke investigations during Fourth of July activities. In 2021, firefighters...
GILROY, CA
The Bold Italic

San Francisco Really Needs to Get Serious About the Future of Its Downtown

The recent Warriors Parade brought a much-needed flurry of activity to our downtown neighborhood for an area of San Francisco that has been slow to recover from the pandemic. But despite being a dynasty, the Warriors can’t provide downtown a parade every week. Instead, the parade only underscored the need for San Francisco to hurry up and provide relief for our downtown core.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy