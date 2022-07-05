Podcast creates connections for Crestview information officer

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The Okaloosa County School District has announced that it is returning to a paid meal service for breakfast and lunch for the 2022-2023 school year. According to the OCSD, the cost for a student breakfast in 2022-23 is $1.80. The reduced breakfast cost is 30 cents (must apply). Student lunches are $2.70, and the reduced cost is 40 cents (must apply). Milk is 65 cents.
It’s Friday! Let’s jump into the news this morning…. City of Destin’s Business Tax Receipt Renewals for FY 2023. Business Tax Receipts are required for all those who operate a business within the city limits of Destin, including home-based businesses. To verify if your business is within...
NICEVILLE, FLA. — Amy Meyer of Niceville has been named the next principal of Destin Elementary School by the Okaloosa County School Board. Her appointment was confirmed by the board last week at its meeting in Niceville. Meyer has been serving as assistant principal at Destin Elementary. Meyer grew...
The state department of education this afternoon released grades for Florida schools. Santa Rosa County schools were rated an “A” for the 2021-22 school year. Neighboring Escambia County was graded a “B.” However, Warrington Middle School in Escambia was given an “incomplete” grade. School officials there were trying today to determine what the means. The chronically low-performing school is in danger of becoming a charter school if it does not get a “C.” Okaloosa and Walton school districts also got an "A" grade.
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Police investigators believe two 15-year-year-olds were involved in the killing of an 18-year-old man from Crestview Thursday afternoon, and they are piecing together what might have motivated the robbery that preceded the deadly shooting. Fort Walton Beach Police Chief Robert Bage told WKRG News 5 that […]
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the brother of a 99-year-old woman led investigators to a massive fraud scheme in Destin. Deputies arrested Sheena Russell, 45, out of Navarre on July 6 for grand theft, fraud and exploitation. Russell is accused of taking nearly $600,000 from a woman’s account to spend on extravagant vacations and bills.
It’s election season, and with 3 Okaloosa School Board seats up for grabs, 6 candidates (3 are incumbents) are actively campaigning leading up to Election Day. While each candidate has their own platform and agenda, one talking point that has come up for several months now has to do with the school board “remaining silent” on certain issues brought before them during meetings.
Florida’s 2022 school and district grades were released yesterday. Seventeen Okaloosa schools maintained their grade from the last time it was reported. Eleven Okaloosa schools fell one letter grade from either A to B or B to C. Five Okaloosa schools fell two letter grades from A to C.
DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that took place behind a Destin convenience store on Thursday night. The three victims told Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies that they were hanging out behind a Circle K store on Harbor Boulevard when a white car pulled up and a man got out of the passenger side door.
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The American Heart Association has awarded HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital for their commitment to stroke treatment. AHA gave out two “Get With The Guidelines” achievement awards for following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of stroke, which in turn led to more lives saved, shorter recovery times, and less readmissions to the hospital.
Should Milton spend $100,000 from reserve funds to find alternatives to widening Caroline Street through the city’s historic district?. The city council expected to debate that question at its July 12 regular meeting, too late for the Press Gazette’s deadline. At its executive committee meeting July 5, the...
An Escambia County Grand Jury has indicated Brian Keith Easterling for the charge of First Degree Murder. The Indictment stems from the June 2, 2022, shooting death of Michael Evers. The Defendant is being held without bond and his arraignment is scheduled for July 8, 2022. The investigation is being handled by the Escambia County […]
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - Nothing quite like that sight and sound of the Blue Angels over Pensacola Beach. And guess what? -- It’s that time of year again. It’s Red, White and Blues Week, featuring the Blue Angels and the Pensacola Beach Air Show. It’s a July...
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a masked suspect that allegedly robbed three men at a Destin gas station overnight. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WKRG News 5 that three men were robbed Thursday night at the Circle K on the corner of Harbor Blvd and Beach Dr. The […]
Get ready for the fall vegetable gardening season in North Florida. Join the UF/IFAS Extension Office on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Walton County Extension Office for our fall gardening class from 2 – 3:30 p.m. In this class, you’ll learn about:. Preparing your garden. What vegetables...
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are getting ready for the Pensacola Beach Airshow this Saturday. The airshow starts at 11 a.m. The Blue Angels hosted members of the media on Thursday. “There’s so much hometown pride for the Blue Angels around Pensacola. We feel the very same way,” said Lt. Cmdr. […]
UPDATE: Two 15-year-olds charged in Crestview man’s murder, shot after ‘illegal’ deal FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed an 18-year-old Crestview man. The body of Sean Yadriel Burgos-Jimenez, 18, was found by police in the parking lot of the Fort Walton Beach Recreation […]
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Law enforcement officials across the Panhandle say fentanyl use is a growing and deadly problem. The CDC reported it is currently the leading cause of death for people ages 18 to 45, and local leaders are doing everything they can to eliminate this problem.
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The United States Navy Blue Angels return to Pensacola Beach for the Red, White & Blues Pensacola Beach Air Show on July 9. The summer-highlight air show is also a homecoming for the Blue Angels, whose home base is Naval Air Station Pensacola. WKRG...
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County staff presented long-time employee Chief George Darrel Welborn with the H.E.R.O. Award Tuesday for incredible action during an emergency in June. According to the public safety department, Chief Welborn jumped into action on June 3, 2022, as a man with a...
Comments / 0