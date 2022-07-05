Podcast creates connections for Crestview information officer

The state department of education this afternoon released grades for Florida schools. Santa Rosa County schools were rated an “A” for the 2021-22 school year. Neighboring Escambia County was graded a “B.” However, Warrington Middle School in Escambia was given an “incomplete” grade. School officials there were trying today to determine what the means. The chronically low-performing school is in danger of becoming a charter school if it does not get a “C.” Okaloosa and Walton school districts also got an "A" grade.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO