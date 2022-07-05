ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview, FL

Podcast creates connections for Crestview information officer

By Jeff Peyton
crestviewbulletin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 70 episodes in, and Chance Leavins still treats every episode...

crestviewbulletin.com

niceville.com

Okaloosa schools announce breakfast, lunch prices for 2022-23 school year

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The Okaloosa County School District has announced that it is returning to a paid meal service for breakfast and lunch for the 2022-2023 school year. According to the OCSD, the cost for a student breakfast in 2022-23 is $1.80. The reduced breakfast cost is 30 cents (must apply). Student lunches are $2.70, and the reduced cost is 40 cents (must apply). Milk is 65 cents.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Fatal shooting at Fort Walton Beach Rec Center

It’s Friday! Let’s jump into the news this morning…. City of Destin’s Business Tax Receipt Renewals for FY 2023. Business Tax Receipts are required for all those who operate a business within the city limits of Destin, including home-based businesses. To verify if your business is within...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
niceville.com

Amy Meyer appointed principal of Destin Elementary School

NICEVILLE, FLA. — Amy Meyer of Niceville has been named the next principal of Destin Elementary School by the Okaloosa County School Board. Her appointment was confirmed by the board last week at its meeting in Niceville. Meyer has been serving as assistant principal at Destin Elementary. Meyer grew...
NICEVILLE, FL
wuwf.org

Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Walton receive 'A' grades, Warrington ‘incomplete’

The state department of education this afternoon released grades for Florida schools. Santa Rosa County schools were rated an “A” for the 2021-22 school year. Neighboring Escambia County was graded a “B.” However, Warrington Middle School in Escambia was given an “incomplete” grade. School officials there were trying today to determine what the means. The chronically low-performing school is in danger of becoming a charter school if it does not get a “C.” Okaloosa and Walton school districts also got an "A" grade.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Waitress cons 99-year-old for nearly $600k to spend on vacations: Okaloosa Co. investigators

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the brother of a 99-year-old woman led investigators to a massive fraud scheme in Destin. Deputies arrested Sheena Russell, 45, out of Navarre on July 6 for grand theft, fraud and exploitation. Russell is accused of taking nearly $600,000 from a woman’s account to spend on extravagant vacations and bills.
DESTIN, FL
getthecoast.com

Why Okaloosa School Board Members won’t always publicly comment on an issue

It’s election season, and with 3 Okaloosa School Board seats up for grabs, 6 candidates (3 are incumbents) are actively campaigning leading up to Election Day. While each candidate has their own platform and agenda, one talking point that has come up for several months now has to do with the school board “remaining silent” on certain issues brought before them during meetings.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Here’s the list of 2022 school grades for Okaloosa schools

Florida’s 2022 school and district grades were released yesterday. Seventeen Okaloosa schools maintained their grade from the last time it was reported. Eleven Okaloosa schools fell one letter grade from either A to B or B to C. Five Okaloosa schools fell two letter grades from A to C.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Three robbed at knifepoint behind Destin store

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that took place behind a Destin convenience store on Thursday night. The three victims told Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies that they were hanging out behind a Circle K store on Harbor Boulevard when a white car pulled up and a man got out of the passenger side door.
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital gets national recognition for high-quality cardiovascular care

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The American Heart Association has awarded HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital for their commitment to stroke treatment. AHA gave out two “Get With The Guidelines” achievement awards for following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of stroke, which in turn led to more lives saved, shorter recovery times, and less readmissions to the hospital.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Council considers spending $100,000 to find U.S. 90 alternative

Should Milton spend $100,000 from reserve funds to find alternatives to widening Caroline Street through the city’s historic district?. The city council expected to debate that question at its July 12 regular meeting, too late for the Press Gazette’s deadline. At its executive committee meeting July 5, the...
MILTON, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Former Baker fire chief indicted for murder

An Escambia County Grand Jury has indicated Brian Keith Easterling for the charge of First Degree Murder. The Indictment stems from the June 2, 2022, shooting death of Michael Evers. The Defendant is being held without bond and his arraignment is scheduled for July 8, 2022. The investigation is being handled by the Escambia County […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola Beach gearing up for Blue Angels

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - Nothing quite like that sight and sound of the Blue Angels over Pensacola Beach. And guess what? -- It’s that time of year again. It’s Red, White and Blues Week, featuring the Blue Angels and the Pensacola Beach Air Show. It’s a July...
WKRG News 5

3 men robbed at knifepoint at Destin gas station, says Sheriff’s Office

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a masked suspect that allegedly robbed three men at a Destin gas station overnight. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WKRG News 5 that three men were robbed Thursday night at the Circle K on the corner of Harbor Blvd and Beach Dr. The […]
waltonoutdoors.com

Fall gardening class in DeFuniak Springs July 8

Get ready for the fall vegetable gardening season in North Florida. Join the UF/IFAS Extension Office on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Walton County Extension Office for our fall gardening class from 2 – 3:30 p.m. In this class, you’ll learn about:. Preparing your garden. What vegetables...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WKRG News 5

Blue Angels getting ready for Pensacola Beach airshow

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are getting ready for the Pensacola Beach Airshow this Saturday. The airshow starts at 11 a.m. The Blue Angels hosted members of the media on Thursday. “There’s so much hometown pride for the Blue Angels around Pensacola. We feel the very same way,” said Lt. Cmdr. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man killed in Fort Walton Beach parking lot, victim identified

UPDATE: Two 15-year-olds charged in Crestview man’s murder, shot after ‘illegal’ deal FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed an 18-year-old Crestview man. The body of Sean Yadriel Burgos-Jimenez, 18, was found by police in the parking lot of the Fort Walton Beach Recreation […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
wdhn.com

Watch the Blue Angels at the Pensacola Beach Air Show 2022

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The United States Navy Blue Angels return to Pensacola Beach for the Red, White & Blues Pensacola Beach Air Show on July 9. The summer-highlight air show is also a homecoming for the Blue Angels, whose home base is Naval Air Station Pensacola. WKRG...
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL

