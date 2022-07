Jane Scimeca, professor of History at Brookdale Community College, is writing a biography about Geraldine Livingston Morgan Thompson. She will tell the fascinating story about Mrs. Thompson’s life, including the county and state’s history as the backdrop of all her accomplishments. You will sense her great patriotism, dedication to helping people, and the broad scope of her expertise. Thompson has been affectionately called the First Lady of New Jersey, and her achievements could put her among the great pantheon of American Reformers.

