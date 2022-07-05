SFPD: crowd threw fireworks at officers

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – A dozen officers were injured early Tuesday after fireworks and glass bottles were thrown at them, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Police Department.

The incident occurred at 12:39 a.m., when officers tried to disperse “a large crowd” at 24th and Harrison streets, the tweet states, after a report of a fire.

The tweet includes a blurry video that appears to show the fire in the intersection.

Officers were able to clear the crowd and extinguish the fire, “despite staffing issues,” according to a follow-up tweet.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.