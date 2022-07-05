SFPD: crowd threw fireworks at officers
SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – A dozen officers were injured early Tuesday after fireworks and glass bottles were thrown at them, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Police Department.
The incident occurred at 12:39 a.m., when officers tried to disperse “a large crowd” at 24th and Harrison streets, the tweet states, after a report of a fire.
The tweet includes a blurry video that appears to show the fire in the intersection.
Officers were able to clear the crowd and extinguish the fire, “despite staffing issues,” according to a follow-up tweet.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 2