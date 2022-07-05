ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More dogs in a neighborhood could lead to less crime: study

By Adam Barnes
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
Story at a glance

  • Researchers evaluated 2014-16 crime data for 595 census block groups in Columbus, Ohio.
  • They then measured 2013 data from a marketing firm that asked residents if they were dog owners.
  • The final step used data from the Adolescent Health and Development in Context study, where one question asked if residents agreed with the statement “people on the streets can be trusted” in their respective neighborhoods.

Neighborhoods with more dogs could have less crime because it puts more eyes on the street, according to a new study.

“People walking their dogs are essentially patrolling their neighborhoods,” said Nicolo Pinchak, lead author of the study and a doctoral student in sociology at The Ohio State University. “They see when things are not right, and when there are suspect outsiders in the area. It can be a crime deterrent.”

Researchers found, especially in areas where people trust each other, neighborhoods with more dogs had lower rates of homicide, robbery and assault. They also found fewer property crimes.

For the study, researchers evaluated 2014-16 crime data for 595 census block groups in Columbus, Ohio. They then measured 2013 data from a marketing firm that asked residents if they were dog owners.

The final step used data from the Adolescent Health and Development in Context study, where one question asked if residents agreed with the statement “people on the streets can be trusted” in their respective neighborhoods.

The study suggests neighborhoods with high levels of trust had less crime, while high-trust neighborhoods with greater numbers of dogs had lower levels of robbery, homicide and aggravated assaults. These neighborhoods had roughly two-thirds robbery rates and half the homicide rates, according to the study.

“Trust doesn’t help neighborhoods as much if you don’t have people out there on the streets noticing what is going on. That’s what dog walking does,” Pinchak said. And that’s why dogs have a crime-fighting advantage over cats and other pets that don’t need walking.

“When people are out walking their dogs, they have conversations, they pet each other’s dogs. Sometimes they know the dog’s name and not even the owners, Pinchak added. “They learn what’s going on and can spot potential problems.”

