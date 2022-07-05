ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Florida man facing felony charges for throwing hot dog at police

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZO3s_0gVM9KvQ00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was arrested in Florida after police said he threw food at an officer.

St. Petersburg police told WTVT that Jason Stoll continued to sell hot dogs on Saturday night downtown, despite multiple warnings to stop after a street-closure permit ended. Police told the station that they had asked Stoll to put down a hot dog, but he continued to try to sell it.

“The defendant became extremely upset and intentionally threw the hot dog at [an officer],” an arrest report obtained by WTVT detailed.

Stoll was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without arrest, WFLA reported.

Jail records indicate Stoll was released on a $2,650 bond.

Officers noted an “indication of alcohol influence” in their arrest report, WTVT reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
police1.com

Police: Fla. man killed by deputies wanted a 'nice shootout' and to 'kill cops'

TAMPA, Fla. — A carjacking suspect told relatives he wanted a “nice shootout” with police the day before Pinellas deputies fatally shot him, according to investigators. Dashcam footage obtained by the Tampa Bay Times shows Robert Hubbard, 43, of Tampa, pointing a gun at deputies, then falling to the ground as bullets fly. Hubbard died at the scene after deputies fired 59 rounds at him, authorities said.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies investigating possible drowning in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — Efforts are ongoing to find a man who may have drowned Friday morning in the Braden River. Deputies were called just after 8 a.m. about the man, who was spotted by neighbors in the Marshall's Landing gated community, said to be trespassing, Manatee County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Randy Warren explained during a news conference.
BRADENTON, FL
tampabeacon.com

Altercation at bar leads to deadly South Tampa shooting

TAMPA — Detectives with the Tampa Police Department arrested 25-year-old Jarred Deon White and charged him with second-degree murder in relation to a July 8 shooting death in South Tampa. According to reports, TPD officers responded to the area of 401 S. Howard Avenue at 2:48 a.m. in reference...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Police#Felony Charges#Alcohol#Wfla#Cox Media Group
fox13news.com

One fatally shot near SoHo bars in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a shooting death that took place near a bar along South Howard Avenue. Around 2:48 a.m., police responded to an area near MacDinton's after receiving a report that a man was shot. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds and...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wild941.com

Girls Twerk On Top Of Cop Car In Tampa

ORLANDO, FL - JUNE 12: Orlando police officers seen outside of Pulse nightclub after a fatal shooting and hostage situation on June 12, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. The suspect was shot and killed by police after 20 people died and 42 were injured. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images) Fans react...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Man arrested for slashing tires in Largo

Fourth of July celebrations ended with pricey repairs for some neighbors in Largo. Officials say a man went around slashing tires on at least 20 cars Monday night and some people didn't know it until they got up to go to work Tuesday morning.
LARGO, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Four People Shot In Tampa, Suspect Not In Custody

  TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Department is on the scene of a shooting involving multiple victims at Courtland St. N. and Chelsea St. E. According to investigators, there are four victims, 3 adult males and 1 adult female, and all have non-life-threatening injuries and
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
106K+
Followers
115K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy