ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunklin County, MO

Endangered Person Advisory – Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department – Mary Ruth Blevins

kzimksim.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred on Rt WW in Campbell at 11:00 AM on Thursday. 50 year-old Mary Blevins was involved in a domestic dispute...

kzimksim.com

Comments / 3

Victoria Lanza
3d ago

praying 🙏 and sharing so others people can see it because l am a child of God 🙏 and I believe that we all need to help each other and start now by sharing this about her and let's do are best to get her back home safely us we can.In JESUS NAME I COME TO YOU GOD PLEASE LET'S US FIND HER NO MATTER WHAT HAPPENED TO HER PLEASE LET US FIND HER GOD AND I ASKED YOU TO KEEP HER SAFE AND GOD YOU DO KNOW WARE SHE IS GOD AND I KNOW THAT YOU LOVE HER AND I KNOW THAT SHE HAS LOVED ONES LOOKING FOR HER AND GOD WE NEED TO FIND HER IN JESUS NAME I PRAY 🙏.AMEN...

Reply
2
Related
kzimksim.com

Trial of former Sikeston DPS officer involved in fatal crash delayed to 2023

A court case concerning a former Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer involved in a deadly crash in early 2020 will now go to trial in 2023. Sikeston DPS Capt. Andrew Cooper was the driver in an accident that occurred around 9:15 p.m. Feb. 29, 2020, at East Salcedo and Columbine streets in Sikeston. A Sikeston woman died in the accident, and Cooper, along with three others, were seriously injured. A state Highway Patrol Crash Team worked the scene. Special prosecutor Stephanie Watson was assigned to the case March 24, 2020. Charges were subsequently submitted by Watson, and on May 22, 2020, a warrant was issued for Cooper’s arrest. Cooper was arrested, and he posted bond, which was set by the judge, the same day. Cooper is charged with the felonies of driving while intoxicated with the death of another not a passenger, armed criminal action, first-degree involuntary manslaughter and three counts of DWI with serious physical injury. A preliminary hearing was held Dec. 8, 2020, and probable cause was found at that hearing with the case being bound over to circuit court. On Jan. 13, 2021, a change of venue was granted, and the case was transferred to Butler County, Missouri, to proceed further. A bond hearing was held in Butler County on March 22, 2021, and a court date was scheduled for July 27, 2021, and continued. A trial date was then set for July 27, 2022. This court date has since been continued, and a trial has now been set for June 5, 2023.
SIKESTON, MO
kzimksim.com

One person recovering after shooting on Cole Street

A Sikeston woman is recovering from injuries she received in a shooting Tuesday night. Officers responded to Cole Street Tuesday night in reference to a shots fired call with one subject shot. Upon arrival, officers found a victim, Jaquashia Lee, with a gunshot wound to the leg. Lee was transported to a local hospital where it was found that she also had a gunshot wound to the chest, entering the left side and exiting the right side, exiting her right arm. A witness stated Lee was standing in front of her vehicle, which was parked in the road, facing south. Lee and the other person were reportedly standing outside Lee’s vehicle, near the rear driver side quarter panel, when multiple gunshots were heard. The witness stated they saw a white, passenger vehicle stop in the roadway, about 50 feet in front of Lee’s vehicle. The person Lee was speaking with said he heard four to five shots and then she was shot. He said he did not know the shooter and saw a white model Chevrolet Malibu drive past, going south, continuing down Cole before turning east onto Ann Street. Multiple officers searched the area and located a shell casing and Lee’s vehicle was also shot three times. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.
SIKESTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dunklin County, MO
City
Campbell, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Dunklin County, MO
Crime & Safety
kzimksim.com

Man arrested in Butler County on gun and drug charges

Authorities in Butler County have arrested an Ellsinore man on gun and drug charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 55-year-old Robert Ellison was taken into custody Tuesday night on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance for meth and unlawful possession of a firearm. Ellison is also facing a charge of driving while revoked. Following the arrest, he was transported to the Butler County Jail.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kentucky motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County on Thursday, July 7. The crash happened at 11 a.m. on Missouri 77, about 2 miles north of Diehlstadt. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert E. Smith, 58 of Bardwell, was...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

ASP identifies victims in fatal Highway 412 Bypass crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Thursday morning head-on crash in Greene County left a 55-year-old Paragould woman dead. The Paragould Police Department said in a news release the crash happened just before 9 a.m. July 7 on the U.S. Highway 412 Bypass, just east of the Highway 358 (Finch Road) intersection.
KTLO

9-year-old Jonesboro girl injured in boating accident on Norfork Lake

A nine-year-old girl from Jonesboro suffered injuries to her leg when she made contact with a boat propeller while swimming in Norfork Lake.According to the accident report, on Saturday authorities were dispatched to the Big E bluff on Norfork Lake for a report of a nine-year-old being hit with a boat propeller.
NORFORK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Brown Hair#Rt Ww##Ford
neareport.com

Mississippi County woman killed in crash Wednesday

A woman perished in an automobile accident on Wednesday in Mississippi County, Arkansas State Police report. Brittany Shanice Woodson, 27, of Blytheville, was driving a 2021 Nissan Sentra north on I-55 Wednesday afternoon when the accident happened. The report says while traveling on the inside lane at 3:34 PM, Woodson...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
kbsi23.com

Dyersburg PD: 1 arrested, 1 injured after officers witness assault

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – One man faces an assault charge after police say officers witness an assault. Timothy Early, 35, of Dexter faces a charge of assault 1st degree. Mayfield police responded to a call on South 12tt Street on July 5 around 10:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they...
MAYFIELD, KY
neareport.com

Fatal accident Thursday morning in Paragould

Paragould emergency services responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on the Highway 412 bypass, a release posted by the Paragould Police Department said. At about 8:58 AM Thursday, emergency crews received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer on the 412 bypass, east of the Highway 358 intersection. First reports were that the trailer was overturned.
PARAGOULD, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Man accused of striking Dyersburg officer on the head

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man is facing charges after he reportedly struck an officer on the head early Thursday morning. Dyersburg Police say officers responded to a domestic violence incident on Wilson Street around 5 a.m. Thursday. Officers on the scene learned Carlos Phillips, 25, was accused of assaulting his 69-year-old grandmother.
DYERSBURG, TN
Kait 8

Police investigating shooting at Jonesboro apartment complex

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A shooting at a Jonesboro apartment complex sent one man to the hospital and two others running from the scene. The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, in the 300-block of North Caraway at The Pines, located behind the Kum & Go on Johnson. According...
kzimksim.com

New Madrid man dies in Saturday crash near Arab

A New Madrid man was killed after his vehicle struck a tree and caught fire Saturday in Bollinger County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred just before 7 p.m. on Highway P, one mile west of Arab, as the westbound vehicle driven by 48-year-old Jack Meese ran off the road, hit a tree, and overturned, catching fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Bollinger County deputy coroner Lee Gilliam and transported to Vault Co. in Jackson. Meese was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. This is the 30th fatality for Troop E this year.
ARAB, MO
WREG

Arkansas woman killed during crash on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas woman has died after a crash on I-55, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-55 in Mississippi County around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Reports say Brittany Woodson, 27, lost control of her car after she attempted to switch lanes to avoid […]
kbsi23.com

Several arrests made in Dyersburg over July 4 weekend

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – The week encompassing the July 4 holiday was a busy one for the Dyersburg Police Department. During the period of Thursday, June 30, through Monday morning, July 5, the Dyersburg Police Department responded to 575 calls for service and made 42 arrests. Those arrested include:
DYERSBURG, TN
neareport.com

Guns reported stolen in Craighead County burglary

A residential burglary was reported on July 2 in Craighead County that included several firearms being stolen. The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department took the report Saturday evening at the 7400-block of Arkansas Highway 141. A resident told the responding deputy that he left his home at about 11:15 AM Saturday. After a day of playing golf, the man returned home around 4:15 PM.
kzimksim.com

Shooting results in homicide investigation in Sikeston

On Sunday, around 3:30 A.M. officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to Huck’s on E. Malone in reference to shots fired and two people injured. Upon arrival officers spoke with witnesses and learned about 20 shots were fired and two people had been hit. One victim was transported to Missouri Delta hospital in Sikeston and received treatment for a gunshot wound to the shoulder. That victim is expected to recover. The other victim was transported to St. Francis hospital in Cape Girardeau, where they later passed away. The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Sh’Tyana Ingram, of Sikeston. Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case Squad are investigating. If anyone has any information regarding this shooting, contact the Sikeston Department of Public Safety at (573) 471-4711 or our tip line at (573) 475-3774.
SIKESTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy