Tom Hanks Jokingly Says He Doesn't 'Understand' a Buzz Lightyear Movie Without Tim Allen

By Giovana Gelhoren
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Hanks is sticking up for Tim Allen. In an interview with CinemaBlend last month, Hanks, 65, shared his thoughts on Lightyear, the new movie about the origin story of Buzz Lightyear. When asked if it would be strange for him to be in theaters opposite a Buzz Lightyear...

people.com

Cinemablend

Hugh Jackman Has Seen Elvis, And He Has Thoughts On Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, And More

Hugh Jackman makes a habit of supporting the works of his friends and colleagues – even those he is "feuding" with – and this past week he sent some love in the direction of Baz Luhrmann. Jackman worked with the filmmaker in the making of the 2008 epic Australia, and he recently took to his popular Twitter account to congratulate Luhrmann on his latest blockbuster: Elvis, starring Austin Butler.
DoYouRemember?

Robin Williams Put His Foot Down To Protect ‘Jumanji’ Child Actors

Still regarded as a comedy legend, Robin Williams found humor in countless situations for his audience. Sadly, inside, he was not quite privy to that same fountain of happiness and privately struggled with depression. However much he quietly struggled, though, he would not let his younger colleagues get tasked with more than they were supposed to handle. This was especially evident when filming Jumanji.
MOVIES
wonderwall.com

Natalie Portman reveals the secret to her 6-foot tall stature in 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' plus more news

Natalie Portman reflects on being 'seen as big' after bulking up, 'growing' 9 inches taller for 'Thor'. At just 5'3″ tall, Natalie Portman is technically one full foot shorter than her "Thor" co-star, Chris Hemsworth, who towered over her petite frame in the franchise's first two movies. There's significantly less towering — and, frankly, more Natalie — in Taika Waititi's upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder," which sees her Jane Foster character transformed into the Mighty Thor, a chiseled, 6-foot tall female superhero. "On 'Black Swan,' I was asked to get as small as possible," Natalie tells Variety in a new interview published this week. "Here, I was asked to get as big as possible. That's an amazing challenge — and also state of mind as a woman." While she worked with a trainer for more than 10 months to get her muscles Mighty Thor-ready, she had to rely on some movie magic to elevate her stature by nine inches. "We'd rehearse the scene, they'd see the path, and then they'd build a path that was like one foot off the ground or whatever, and I would just walk on that," she explains. In real-life, meanwhile, photos of her newly ripped physique leaked online at one point during filming and quickly went viral. The response only underscored the fact that she was suddenly taking up more space than she ever had before. "To have this reaction and be seen as big, you realize, 'Oh, this must be so different, to walk through the world like this,'" she says. "When you're small — and also, I think, because I started [acting] as a kid — a lot of times I feel young or little or, like, a pat-on-the-head kind of person. And I present myself that way, too, because of that." "Thor: Love and Thunder" hits theaters July 8.
MOVIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Why did she return to Thor? Because Natalie Portman is 'really trying to impress' her children with her movie roles

Natalie Portman is “really trying to impress” her children with her movie roles. The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star has 11-year-old son Aleph and five-year-old daughter Amalia with her husband Benjamin Millepied and she has admitted that she is in a “phase” where she wants to wow her little ones with her work, a reason she is reprising her role as Jane Foster after eight years since ‘Thor: The Dark World’ in 2013.
SCIENCE
EW.com

Larry Storch, star of sitcom F Troop, dies at 99

Larry Storch, best known as bumbling Corporal Randolph Agarn on 1960s sitcom F Troop, has died. He was 99. The news of Storch's death, coming only six months before his 100th birthday, was announced on his Facebook page. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight," the post reads. "We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment. Please remember he loved each and every one of you and wouldn't want you to cry over his passing. He is reunited with his wife Norma and his beloved F Troop cast and so many friends and family."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
Distractify

Who Is Andy Garcia's Wife? The Actor Has Been Married for Several Decades and Counting

Known for his roles in The Untouchables and the Ocean's heist film series, Andy Garcia now stars in a 2022 film adaptation of Father of the Bride. The 1949 novel was first adapted into a beloved comedy film in 1991 starring Steve Martin. This new Latin-inspired update of the film sees Andy starring as Billy, a father who struggles to come to terms with his daughter's engagement. In the midst of planning a whole wedding, his own marriage to his wife Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) is falling apart.
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Wolfgang Van Halen is engaged — and mom Valerie Bertinelli is ‘so happy’

Wolfgang Van Halen is engaged to longtime girlfriend Andraia Allsop — and no one is more thrilled than his mom, Valerie Bertinelli. The Grammy-nominated musician, whose dad was late rocker Eddie Van Halen, posted a photo on Instagram on Wednesday of himself smiling next to Allsop to announce he'd popped the question. In the pic, Allsop shows off a stunning diamond engagement ring as she sweetly touches her new fiancé's face.
CELEBRITIES

