ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Man, 62, fatally shot in Bronx drive-by shooting, police say

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AdHEA_0gVM7l3z00

BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest during a drive-by shooting in the Bronx Monday night, police said.

Cops said the victim was outside talking to two young men near 2431 Prospect Avenue in Belmont at around 10:30 p.m. when someone drove up and opened fire, killing him. He was not the intended target, police said.

The car wanted in connection with a Bronx shooting on July 4. (NYPD)
Shootings erupt in NYC over Fourth of July weekend

Authorities found two other victims at the scene. A 23-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and another man, 26, was shot in the arm, officials said. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

There was bloodshed across the boroughs during the holiday weekend. More than 50 people were shot in New York City over the long Fourth of July weekend, police told PIX11 News on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
City
Belmont, NY
PIX11

Man, 65, punched after getting off Manhattan train, police say

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was punched just after getting off a subway train in Manhattan on Wednesday, police said on Friday. The 65-year-old victim was walking on a platform inside the 72nd Street-Broadway subway station after stepping off a northbound No. 1 train when a man punched him in the back […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Bronx#Drive By Shooting#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Brooklyn man found beaten in his apartment dies of injuries

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An East Flatbush man who was found with head trauma in his apartment last month has died of his injuries, authorities said Friday. Victim Michael Sydnor’s father called 911 on June 18 and asked cops to perform a wellness check at his son’s apartment, police sources told PIX11 News.  When […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Three women charged after violent food fight at Lower East Side restaurant

NEW YORK - Three women have been arrested and a Lower East Side restaurant is rebuilding after a shocking incident captured on social media over the July 4 holiday weekend. According to authorities, the women, identified as Pearl Ozaria, Chitara Plasencia and Tatiyanna Johnson, walked into Bel Fries on Ludlow Street at around 4 a.m. and placed their order.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Suspect arrested in NJ stabbing that left man dead, woman hurt

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A Hoboken man has been arrested in connection to a double stabbing in Jersey City that left a man dead and a woman hospitalized, according to authorities. Joshua Gonzalez, 24, was apprehended Thursday morning in Bloomfield by members of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Teen boy among two people shot at Brooklyn playground

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, were shot by a gunman on a scooter early Thursday at a Brownsville playground, according to authorities. Shots rang out at the Van Dyke Playground on Dumont Avenue near Mother Gaston Boulevard around 12:30 a.m., police said. Firing from...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx stabbing victim flees in car, crashes and dies of wounds

BAYCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 30-year-old man was stabbed on a Baychester street late Wednesday then tried to drive off, only to crash a short distance away and succumb to his injuries, police said. The violent sequence of events began just before 11:40 p.m. near Schorr Place and...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in back outside NYC subway station: NYPD

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Police are searching for the man who stabbed a victim twice in the back outside a New York City subway station on Tuesday. It happened outside the entrance of the Jay Street–MetroTech station in Downtown Brooklyn around 6 p.m. The 55-year-old victim was threatened by another man who punched him in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Man fleeing NYPD leaps from subway tracks to roof in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A 25-year-old man is under arrest after going to great lengths to avoid being arrested, getting caught on video jumping from an elevated subway track onto the roof of a building nearby in Brooklyn this week. The NYPD says Kendall Floyd was originally stopped for a traffic...
PIX11

PIX11

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy