WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A couple says their 8-month-old puppy was the target of a burglary inside their Woodbridge apartment. Darwin Orellana received a call from his father on Wednesday July 7, that their home in the 2000 block of Sequoia Court had been broken into just after 12 p.m. Upon Orellana's arrival, he noticed that none of his valuables were missing despite having his laptop, gaming system, and cash out in the open.

WOODBRIDGE, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO