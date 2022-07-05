2 SC teens killed in Chester County holiday weekend crash, officials say

Two teens from South Carolina were killed in a Chester County crash over the July 4 holiday weekend, officials said.

Meloney Devine Josey, 17, and Armani A’Lisia Clark, 18, died after the wreck Saturday on U.S. 21 near the Catawba River, according to Terry Tinker, Chester County Coroner. Both were from Lancaster, Tinker said.

The teens were in a 2014 Lincoln sedan that went off the side of the road and struck a pole, said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

There were no other people in the vehicle, and no other vehicles involved in the wreck that happened around 5 a.m., Pye said.

The fatal collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Department of Public Safety and the coroner’s office.

Eight people have died on Chester County highways in 2022, public safety statistics show.