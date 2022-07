Click here to read the full article. You know about your zodiac sign, you probably know your Meyer’s Briggs score, but did you know the numerology of your date of birth also contains significance? Numerology is the study of the spiritual implications of numerical values and its affect on the world around you. And what number is more important than the date of your birth? Your birthday number is one of only five numbers in your numerology chart that are considered “core numbers”. They are derived from either your name or your birthdate, making them the numbers that influence you most...

ASTRONOMY ・ 24 DAYS AGO