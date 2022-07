CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of families went to the July 4th parade in Highland Park on Monday morning to celebrate our nation's freedoms, and left with their lives forever changed, after a gunman killed six people and wounded dozens more.Among the victims was Jacki Sundheim, a teacher at North Shore Congregation Israel synagogue, leaving her family and faith community grieving the loss of a leader and friend.In an email, the congregation said Sundheim was on staff at the synagogue for decades, including time spent teaching at its preschool.They asked their congregants for prayers for her soul and her surviving family.Support...

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO