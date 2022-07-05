Police identify woman killed, another injured in shooting

A woman was shot and killed and another person was wounded during an overnight shooting in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police have identified a woman who was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oklahoma City police were called to the 1100 block of N.E. 36th St. after witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots in a parking lot with a large crowd.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned that two people had been hit.

Authorities found 20-year-old Cha’Rayia Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

Officials say 23-year-old Charcarzae Hishaw was driven to a hospital in a private vehicle. Investigators say she suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Currently, the investigation is in the early stages and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.