ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFOR

Police identify woman killed, another injured in shooting

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2csTj4_0gVM5Hqj00
A woman was shot and killed and another person was wounded during an overnight shooting in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police have identified a woman who was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oklahoma City police were called to the 1100 block of N.E. 36th St. after witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots in a parking lot with a large crowd.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned that two people had been hit.

Authorities found 20-year-old Cha’Rayia Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

Officials say 23-year-old Charcarzae Hishaw was driven to a hospital in a private vehicle. Investigators say she suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Currently, the investigation is in the early stages and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

Comments / 1

Related
KFOR

OHP identifies pedestrian killed in crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Troopers are releasing more information about a deadly crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian. Around 11:45 p.m. on July 7, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along eastbound I-40 near Shields Blvd. Investigators say a 2002 Ford pickup...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Police#Oklahoma#Violent Crime#N E 36th St
KOCO

Suspect in deadly Norman shooting expected in court

NORMAN, Okla. — A suspect involved in a shootout involving a police officer that resulted in a person's death earlier this year in Norman is expected in court Friday. On Jan. 20, Norman police were called to arrest a suspect accused of shooting two people, killing one. They found the suspect in an alley in the 300 block of East Comanche Street, near Main Street.
NORMAN, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Suspect Arrested In NW OKC Homicide

A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened Thursday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City Police confirm. Police said Eric Butler, 51, shot Otis Butler, 48, after an altercation at a residence near Northwest 63rd Street and North Meridian Avenue, which is just south of the Northwest Expressway.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Event Center Parking Lot Is Site of One Fatality

A 20-year-old woman was killed over the weekend at a shooting on the parking lot of an event center on NE 36th Street and N. Prospect Avenue, and a second victim showed up at a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. In a separate homicide, occurring also during the weekend, an elderly...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

88-Year-Old Woman Shot, Killed On Her Front Porch

While no arrests have been made, new court filings reveal police are working to determine if a shooting over the weekend is connected to another crime. Velma Walker, 88, was shot and killed Saturday in an apparent shooting. According to Oklahoma City police reports, a half-hour earlier, a drive-by shooting...
KOCO

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman died after a car hit her overnight on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers told KOCO 5 that a woman was crossing the eastbound lanes of I-40 near Shields Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. Friday when a vehicle struck her. Authorities said they are unsure why she was crossing the interstate near Scissortail Park and the Oklahoma City Convention Center.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy