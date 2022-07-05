BWXT Canada Secures C$130M Component Manufacturing Contract
BWX Technologies Inc BWXT has secured a contract valued at ~C$130 million in support of Bruce Power’s Major Component Replacement (MCR) Project. The contract...www.benzinga.com
BWX Technologies Inc BWXT has secured a contract valued at ~C$130 million in support of Bruce Power’s Major Component Replacement (MCR) Project. The contract...www.benzinga.com
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0