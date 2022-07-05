ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BWXT Canada Secures C$130M Component Manufacturing Contract

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BWX Technologies Inc BWXT has secured a contract valued at ~C$130 million in support of Bruce Power’s Major Component Replacement (MCR) Project. The contract...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cannabis Company Vext Science Secures $22.2M Credit Facility

Vext Science, Inc. VEXTF VEXT a cannabinoid brand based in Arizona, leveraging its core expertise in extraction, manufacturing, cultivation and marketing to build a profitable multi-state footprint, has entered into an agreement with a California-based lender for a $22.2 million credit facility, which will be used to refinance current secured debt, and working capital for potential acquisitions, capital expenditures and general and administrative expenses.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Lexston closes previously announced Non-Brokered Unit Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 4, 2022. Lexston Life Sciences Corp. (the "Company") LEXT LEXTF announces that further to its news releases dated June 1, 2022 and June 27, 2022, the Company has issued 18,562,440 units ("Units") at a purchase price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $928,122 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each full Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share for a period of five years, at a purchase price of $0.075 per Share.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $21M In These 2 Crypto-Linked Stocks

As the market advanced on Wednesday, it was buying time again for Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management, which has a portfolio of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). What Happened: After buying a little under 7,000 Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares on Tuesday, Ark's flagship fund, ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, increased...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Buying Activity Surges To 94% On Coinbase

Trading activity for meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD on Coinbase Global Inc COIN was dominated by “buy orders” on Wednesday. What Happened: According to data from Coinbase, a majority of traders on the exchange were buying SHIB over the last 24 hours. Orderbook data shows that 94% of...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Bwxt#Bwxt Canada Secures#Bwx Technologies Inc Bwxt#Bruce Power#Bwxt Canada
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For July 7, 2022

Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 10.96% at $2.43. Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed up 6.72% at $0.06. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 5.00% at $1.05. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 4.98% at $4.43. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.54% at $0.19. MariMed MRMD shares closed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About Verizon Communications

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Verizon Communications VZ within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Verizon Communications. The company has an average price target of $53.17 with a high of $64.00 and a low of $44.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Looking At Riot Blockchain's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Riot Blockchain. Looking at options history for Riot Blockchain RIOT we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Bitcoin Recovers As Blockchain Gaming Sees Huge Investment

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) finally saw some relief yesterday, topping out at around $22,500, as the S&P 500 climbed 1.5%. There is some renewed optimism that the worst of the liquidity crisis may be behind us after SBF’s re-assurance on Wednesday. The only Bitcoin bottom signal for me is persistent data showing us that inflation is convincingly inflecting down. This should result in the Federal Reserve becoming less aggressive with their monetary policy, and therefore provide confidence that the liquidity crisis in the crypto market is over.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alcoa

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alcoa. Looking at options history for Alcoa AA we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Internet Computer Rises More Than 5% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Internet Computer's ICP/USD price has risen 5.09% to $6.38. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 18.0% gain, moving from $5.29 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $700.65. The chart...
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $11,437 In MANA In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $11,437, which is 4.02x the current floor price of 2.382 Ethereum ETH/USD ($11,437 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks PANW has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 13 analysts have an average price target of $644.54 versus the current price of Palo Alto Networks at $521.43, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
MARKETS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

MongoDB Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on MongoDB MDB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for nVent Electric

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on nVent Electric NVT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ocean Falls Blockchain Now Offering Fractional Ownership of Crypto-Mining Rigs

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2022) - Ocean Falls Blockchain Corp. ("OFB" or the "Company") is excited to announce a new fractional ownership offering to small-scale users that wish to invest a minimal amount of capital to mine bitcoin and other mineable cryptocurrencies. This new offering will allow...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Target Hospitality Shares Are Surging Today

Target Hospitality Group TH has raised its previously announced FY22 outlook by 53%. The upgrade is related to the significantly expanded and enhanced lease and services agreement supporting domestic humanitarian aid efforts. The company sees FY22 revenue of $500 million - $510 million (prior view $325 million - $335 million),...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
57K+
Followers
146K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy