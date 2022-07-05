ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

Kenner Police arrest 3 following vehicle chase

By special.to
L'Observateur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenner – On July 3, 2022, at 9:00 PM, Kenner Police officers responded to the area of 2300 block of Marietta Street in reference to a vehicle slowly circling the area, leading the caller to believe they were going to burglarize a business. The 2300 block of Marietta Street is an...

www.lobservateur.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L'Observateur

Ponchatoula Police: 4 arrested in drive by shooting

Tyree Callahan (22), Tyler Callahan (21), Trajon Miles (20), and Dejon Warner (21) were all charged with 1 count each of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property. On July 6th around 7:15pm, officers were dispatched to the corner of Methvin Drive and N. 15th Street in...
PONCHATOULA, LA
L'Observateur

Ponchatoula Police arrest convicted felon with weapon

Robert Scott (43) has been arrested and charged with the following:. 1 count- Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm. 1 count- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing CDS. 2 counts- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS. 1 count- Possession of Schedule I Drugs. 1 count- Possession of...
PONCHATOULA, LA
L'Observateur

U.S. Marshals Operation North Star Results in 164 Arrests and 46 Firearms Seized Across New Orleans Metro Area

New Orleans, LA – Operation North Star, a nation-wide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was conducted in 10 cities (Chicago, Washington D.C., New York City, Memphis, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Houston, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, and Baltimore) over a 30-day period, spanning the month of June. Nationwide there were over 1400 arrests (to include 230 for Homicide), and 160 plus firearms seized. In the New Orleans metro area, there were 164 arrests while closing 180 warrants for violent offenses: 25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation is due to the critical partnerships between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies who participated. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies to be able to work additional hours.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Former St. John Parish employee pleads guilty to drug charges

On June 28, 2022, Bryant Daigre, Sr. of Garyville pled guilty to Possession with the Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine and Illegal Carrying of Weapons in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. The Honorable Vercell Fiffie sentenced Mr. Daigre to six years with the Department of Corrections for the drug offense and five years for the offense involving a firearm. The judge ordered the sentences to run concurrent. A $5,000.00 fine was also ordered.
GARYVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Fugitive#Kenner Police#Veterans Boulevard#Obstruction Of Justice
L'Observateur

New Orleans Man Pleads Guilty as Charged to Gun Crime

NEW ORLEANS – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that BRANDON SMITH, age 27 of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty, on June 6, 2022, as charged to violating the Federal Gun Control Act. The single count indictment was for possession of a firearm while subject to a domestic violence protective order in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(8) and 924(a)(2).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Paulina Man sentenced for Battery of a Police Officer

On January 26, 2022, a St. James Parish Jury found 40-year-old Justin Stout of 3395 Tupelo Lane Paulina, LA guilty of Battery of a Police Officer with Injury. Stout was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg. Stout was on trial in connection with a 2020 arrest stemming from an altercation with deputies during a child custody exchange.
PAULINA, LA
L'Observateur

Indiana Man Pleads Guilty in Connection with 2021 Fatal Assumption Parish Crash

On last week, 25-year-old Dean Putz Jr. of 128 Leonie St. Pierre Part, LA originally from Indiana, pled guilty as charged to the charges of Negligent Homicide, Reckless Operation, and No Seatbelt. This guilty plea comes following a 2021 Assumption Parish fatal crash which claimed the life of 21-year-old Kole Bahry of Plattenville. Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney is the lead prosecutor on this case, and presiding over this matter is the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 6/27 – 7/1

During the week of June 27 – July 1, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Asialynn Cureau, 13170 Dutchtown Point Ave. Gonzales, LA, age 30, pled guilty to...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kenner, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
L'Observateur

Slidell Man sentenced for stealing over $75,000 from Federal Retirement Benefits Program

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that MICHAEL R. MATHERNE (“MATHERNE”), age 62, of Slidell, Louisiana was sentenced on June 7, 2022 to serve six (6) months in federal prison after pleading guilty as charged to an indictment for Theft of Federal Funds on July 22, 2021. Additionally, the Court ordered MATHERNE to pay a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
SLIDELL, LA
L'Observateur

LSP rescues kitten from life on the streets

Trooper Williams along with his FTO Trooper Clay Harris were able to save this little kitten on LA-16 in Livingston Parish. Troopers were able to safely rescue “Dixie” from the roadway. This very well could have prevented a possible crash for motorist. Good job guys for being vigilant, keeping the roads safe and rescuing this sweet animal!
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

SJSO hosts punt, pass & kick event

LAPLACE — The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a free punt, pass, & kick event on Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Joe Keller Stadium in Reserve. The event is open to boys and girls ages 6 to 13. Boys and girls will compete separately, in five age classifications.
RESERVE, LA
L'Observateur

Louisiana sheriff says she’ll defy state abortion law

(The Center Square) – A Louisiana sheriff is vowing to defy a state law that bans abortion by refusing to jail anyone arrested for violations. Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson issued a statement on Thursday announcing she will refuse to accept any person into custody at the Orleans Justice Center who is arrested for violating the state’s 2006 “trigger law,” which bans abortions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Crescent City Sports League ends with Jesuit on top

NEW ORLEANS — Jesuit-based Retif Oil came out on top during the inaugural Crescent City Sports Summer Prep League with a ninth inning 8-7 victory over the John Curtis Christian River Ridge Patriots Thursday evening. First baseman Hunter Oufnac was selected MVP of the championship series, which began on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

RPCC announces new scholarship opportunity for local students

RESERVE — River Parishes Community College is announcing a new scholarship opportunity for class of 2022 high school graduates along with a parent or guardian of that graduate to each receive a $1,000 scholarship to attend RPCC this fall through the Rougarou Plus One Scholarship. This is a limited...
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy