Substitute teachers, aides, home visitors needed

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Several districts are teaming up to fill positions for the upcoming school year.

Job fairs are scheduled to help find candidates to fill open positions.

Substitute teachers, classroom aides and home visitors are needed in several districts.

Anyone with a bachelor’s degree can substitute teach and The Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments (MVRCOG) assists candidates with the process to become a substitute teacher. Substitutes through the MVRCOG consortium service eight local schools including:

Austintown Local Schools

Boardman Local Schools

Campbell City Schools

Canfield Local Schools

Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio

Mahoning County Career and Technical Center

Poland Local Schools

Struthers City Schools

Classroom assistants are also needed in more than 20 districts, and Help Me Grow is looking for home visitors.

The job fairs will be held at the Educational Service Center (ESC) of Eastern Ohio, 7320 N. Palmyra Rd., Canfield on the following days:

Tuesday, July 19 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Wednesday, August 3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, August 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Candidates can pre-register for the event at www.esceasternohio.org/job-opportunities. Pre-registration is appreciated, but not required to attend.