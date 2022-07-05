ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams, MA

Mountains with the highest peaks in the Berkshires to discover

By Kayleigh Thomas
 4 days ago
Hikers walk part of the Appalachian Trail atop Mount Greylock, Lanesboro, Massachusetts, AP photo

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A variety of hiking trails are scattered along the Berkshire terrain, leading up to some of the highest mountain peaks in western Massachusetts.

In western, Massachusetts, the Berkshires terrain is covered with more than 2,100 square miles, says PeakVisor. The Appalachian Trails can be found throughout the region. Click here to plan your next hike.

Mountains to explore

Highest Peaks Town

Mount Greylock: (prom: 757 m)Lanesborough, MA

Saddle Bell Mountain: (prom: 66 m)New Ashford, MA

Mount Fitch (prom: 32 m)Adams, MA

Mount Williams (prom: 57 m)North Adams, MA

Crum Hill (prom: 102 m)Monroe, MA

Berlin Mountain (prom: 471 m)Williamstown, MA

Blackpoll Mountain (prom: 75 m)Florida, MA

Jones Nose (prom: 840 m)Lanesborough, MA

Spruce Mountain (prom: 97 m)Monroe, MA

Misery Mountain (prom: 159 m)Williamstown, MA

How far each mountain peak is

Hiking essentials

According to American Hiking Society, the 10 essentials to hiking are the following:

  • Appropriate footwear
  • Map and compass/GPS
  • Extra water and way to purify it
  • Extra food
  • Rain gear and extra clothing
  • Safety items such as a fire, light and a whistle.
  • First aid kit
  • Knife or multi-purpose tool
  • Sun screen and sun glasses
  • Daypack/backpack

Before every hike the American Hiking Society says to make a plan, hike smart, go prepared, and know your capabilities.

