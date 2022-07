(Union County, IN)--Details were finally released Wednesday about a fatal crash that occurred in Union County back on the 21st of last month. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Rhonda Ritter was driving on West Clifton Road when the accident occurred. 16-year-old Harlee Pollitt, who was riding in the car, was pronounced dead at Miami Valley Hospital. Ritter was taken to Reid Health. An 18-month-old child was also in the vehicle was not injured. Details of what led to the crash were not released.

UNION COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO