More than 820 people touched by this week's ambush shooting that killed a 40-year-old police officer have given over $51,000 to help his widow, son and daughter. "The family needs time to heal and process his loss without having to worry about bills, groceries and other costs," a sister-in-law of Loren Courts posts with a GoFundMe appeal that exceeds its $50,000 goal in under two days.

DETROIT, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO