NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A local camp focuses on mentoring and empowering middle school girls so they can get a leg up in life. In this case, it concerns sixth to ninth graders. A free three-day camp is set up over the summer, once in Hartford in July and in New Haven in August. Campers are introduced to various marketing and business concepts which they may not have had any exposure to.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO