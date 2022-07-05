ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VB Police: 15 illegally-possessed weapons seized at Oceanfront over weekend

By Angela Bohon
 4 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – 15 illegally-possessed weapons were seized near the Oceanfront over the July 4th weekend, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

According to a tweet from Captain Harry McBrien, “A violent felon had ammunition that would pierce soft body armor. 2 of the weapons had 50 and 60 round magazines.”

The incidents in the tweet from Captain McBrien were from numerous encounters with citizens over the holiday weekend. The investigations into the weapons are ongoing due to their recent recovery.

News 3 is working to get more details about the seizure and will update this story.

IN THIS ARTICLE
