The San Francisco Giants announced a quartet of roster moves, including the news that veteran left-hander Jake McGee has been designated for assignment. Right-hander Zack Littell was also placed on the 15-day injured list due to a left oblique strain, while outfielder Luis Gonzalez was reinstated from the 10-day IL and righty Yunior Marte was called up from Triple-A.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO