ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

PPD: 57-year-old wanted for Tuesday morning's Truist Bank robbery

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dB8v9_0gVM13ie00

The Pensacola Police Department is searching for an elderly man who allegedly robbed a bank Tuesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CSUEk_0gVM13ie00

PPD spokesman Officer Mike Wood told the News Journal that 57-year-old Gentry Rhodes is wanted for allegedly robbing Truist Bank on Creighton Road at approximately 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Wood, Rhodes walked up to the counter and slipped the teller a note demanding money. He then threatened to kill everyone if the teller didn't hurry.

In case you missed it: More women report inappropriate touching by Pensacola dentist. Why charges won't be filed.

No weapon was shown, according to Wood, but Rhodes did enter the bank with a tote bag. He escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

Rhodes is driving a reported stolen 1985 Mercedes 300D with Florida tag IP9-831.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35kTkg_0gVM13ie00

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or PPD at 850-435-1900.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: PPD: 57-year-old wanted for Tuesday morning's Truist Bank robbery

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Homeowner shoots at men accused of home invasion

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola homeowner will not be charged after firing an AK-47 style rifle at three men accused of home invasion. Officials have identified two of the men who they’re looking for as Antonio Dean Jr. and Da’Torrance Hackworth. The suspects are accused of...
WKRG News 5

2 charged in deadly Pensacola car wreck

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman died in a wreck Thursday night. Two men are in custody and facing charges in the incident, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons made the announcement during a Friday news conference. Simmons said the wreck happened on Massachusetts Avenue and North W […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Bristol Court shooting suspect arrested: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man they believe was involved in the 2021 shooting of a 42-year-old man outside his home on Bristol Court. Kendale R. Miller, 23, was Thursday, according to the Mobile County Metro Jail website. The victim was shot after confronting Miller, who was “unlawfully rummaging through his vehicle,” […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
State
Florida State
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WEAR

Deputies: Male shot multiple times in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A male was shot multiple times in Escambia County Friday morning. The incident happened around 8:50 a.m. at Gardenia Circle and Detroit Blvd. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a male victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to the hospital. An investigation is...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

Robertsdale Police seek man over Walmart incident

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — Robertsdale Police would like to speak with the male subject pictured regarding an incident that occurred in Walmart on July 3, 2022 at approximately 1:21 p.m. If you recognize and can help identify the individual, please contact Robertsdale Investigations at (251) 947-2222.
ROBERTSDALE, AL
sheriff-okaloosa.org

Three Men Robbed at Knifepoint

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery involving three victims behind a Destin convenience store overnight. The victims, ranging in age from 18 to 36, say they were hanging out behind a Circle K convenience store on Harbor Boulevard when a white car pulled up and a man got out of the passenger side door.
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truist Bank#Bank Robbery#Ppd#The News Journal#Mercedes#Bjohnson Pnj Com
WKRG News 5

3 men robbed at knifepoint at Destin gas station, says Sheriff’s Office

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a masked suspect that allegedly robbed three men at a Destin gas station overnight. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WKRG News 5 that three men were robbed Thursday night at the Circle K on the corner of Harbor Blvd and Beach Dr. The […]
WKRG News 5

Bank robbery suspect in custody: Pensacola Police

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The man who suspected of robbing a bank in Pensacola on Tuesday was taken into custody in the early morning hours of July 6. Robert Gentry Rhodes, 57, was arrested just after 3 a.m. by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. A stolen vehicle was also taken as part of the […]
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEAR

Troopers: Pensacola woman killed in crash by car that ran red light

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 56-year-old woman died and three other people were badly injured in a crash in Escambia County Thursday night. It happened around 7:20 p.m. at Massachusetts Ave. and N W Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 21-year-old Pensacola man ran a...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man killed in Fort Walton Beach parking lot, victim identified

UPDATE: Two 15-year-olds charged in Crestview man’s murder, shot after ‘illegal’ deal FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed an 18-year-old Crestview man. The body of Sean Yadriel Burgos-Jimenez, 18, was found by police in the parking lot of the Fort Walton Beach Recreation […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

Florida man breaks into home, pulls gun on homeowner, steals puppy

Pensacola, FL - A Florida man's been arrested after he allegedly broke into a home, put a gun to a victim's head, and stole a puppy from a woman. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Randel Bell was arrested on Monday on charges of burglary with battery, burglary with battery domestic violence, criminal mischief, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and fleeing and eluding law enforcement at high speed.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested, Pensacola home and car windows shot out

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A family called 911 early Wednesday morning and reported their home and cars were damaged after hearing gunshots outside. Larry Reid Jr., 45, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, damage to property, firing into a dwelling and vehicles and fleeing police.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Stapleton woman killed Thursday morning in head-on collision

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Stapleton woman was killed in a head-on collision in Baldwin County Thursday morning, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. According to ALEA, the wreck that claimed the life 41-year-old Amanda J. Castillo happened just before 7 a.m. when the 2010 Honda Accord she was driving collided head-on with a 1997 Ford F250 driven by 30-year-old Foley man.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy