PPD: 57-year-old wanted for Tuesday morning's Truist Bank robbery

The Pensacola Police Department is searching for an elderly man who allegedly robbed a bank Tuesday morning.

PPD spokesman Officer Mike Wood told the News Journal that 57-year-old Gentry Rhodes is wanted for allegedly robbing Truist Bank on Creighton Road at approximately 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Wood, Rhodes walked up to the counter and slipped the teller a note demanding money. He then threatened to kill everyone if the teller didn't hurry.

No weapon was shown, according to Wood, but Rhodes did enter the bank with a tote bag. He escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

Rhodes is driving a reported stolen 1985 Mercedes 300D with Florida tag IP9-831.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or PPD at 850-435-1900.

