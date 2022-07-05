ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, TN

Lincoln County hospital now part of Huntsville Hospital Health System

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pfciI_0gVM0gtp00
The Lincoln Health System is now officially a part of Huntsville Hospital Health System’s growing network across the Tennessee Valley.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — The Lincoln Health System is now officially a part of Huntsville Hospital Health System’s (HHHS) growing network across the Tennessee Valley.

The 40-year lease agreement went into full effect on Friday, July 1, with the HHHS assuming full control and responsibility for operating all of the facilities in Fayetteville, which includes Lincoln Medical Center, Donalson Care Center, Patrick Rehab-Wellness Center, Lincoln Medical Home Health and Hospice and Lincoln Medical Center Ambulance Service.

This agreement brings the number of affiliates for the HHHS to 12, with hospitals and affiliates located in Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Decatur, Lawrence, Marshall, Red Bay, Sheffield and Scottsboro.

Mary Beth Seals, President of the Lincoln Health System, says the move is a good one for the citizens of Lincoln County.

“The Huntsville system has helped many North Alabama hospitals progress and thrive through their partnerships,” said Seals. “We are happy to be the latest group to be integrated into the organization.”

CEO of Huntsville Hospital Jeff Samz says he looks forward to how the agreement will affect the community after seeing how the HHHS has helped other small communities across North Alabama.

“We welcome Lincoln Health System to our Health System,” Samz explained. “Our relationship with Lincoln Health System goes back many years, and we look forward to working with their team as we serve our respective patients and communities.”

To view the entire list of HHHS affiliates, you can click here.

If you would like more information regarding the new agreement between Lincoln Health System and HHHS, you can find contact information for the health system here.

Comments / 1

Related
WHNT News 19

Contagious Omicron subvariants behind the latest COVID-19 surge in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Alabama health officials say COVID-19 is starting to surge once again in the state. For example, Huntsville Hospital reported this week that its COVID-19 patient volume is at 95 patients systemwide — and since July 4, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has been reporting a 27% increase in COVID positivity rate.
WAFF

Calhoun Community College offering free dental services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In a partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Calhoun Community College will be offering free dental cleaning services to pregnant women and children under the age of 17. The teeth cleanings will be performed by seniors enrolled in Calhoun’s senior-level courses of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsboro, AL
City
Madison, TN
City
Huntsville, AL
Lincoln County, TN
Government
City
Decatur, AL
Huntsville, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Government
City
Lincoln, AL
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Fayetteville, TN
City
Huntsville, TN
City
Decatur, TN
Local
Alabama Health
City
Madison, AL
Fayetteville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
County
Lincoln County, TN
Huntsville, AL
Government
WHNT News 19

Career fair coming to Jemison High next week

The two-day event is open to all job seekers, with a focus on those who are Chamber officials said the mission of the job fair is to assist local companies in finding capable workers and to empower members of the community by improving their quality of life and financial stability. The career fair is free and open to all job seekers, specifically those who are changing careers, unemployed, underemployed, have dropped out of high school, not achieving their full potential, or are in need of a second chance at a career.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#The Lincoln Health System#Hhhs#Donalson Care Center#Hospice
WHNT News 19

Warehouse and driver positions open at Buffalo Rock

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Buffalo Rock Company is looking to fill warehouse and driving positions at their Huntsville location and will be hosting a job fair Tuesday. The job fair will be at the Huntsville Career Center, 2535 Sparkman Drive Northwest, on July 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Buffalo Rock will be hiring Class A CDL Drivers, Warehouse Pickers, Warehouse Support and Forklift Operators.
WHNT-TV

Drought Conditions Across Parts Of The Tennessee Valley

It’s no surprise to many of us that we’re lacking beneficial rain across the area. While some lawns have gotten torrential downpours this first week of July, many haven’t seen a drop of liquid. It shows in the latest drought monitor. These maps are updated and released every Thursday. Northern Madison County is in a moderate drought and so is much of northwest Alabama. In fact, the far western portion of Lauderdale County is under a severe drought. Rain has been hard to come by. There’s only been 0.02 inches of rain in Huntsville so far this month. The last time the city saw more than one inch of rain was on June 7.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
WSMV

Disease affecting cattle found in Maury County herd

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The state veterinarian has announced the detection of a disease affecting cattle in Tennessee. State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said Theileria Orientalis, a tickborne parasite that infects red and white blood cells and causes severe anemia in cattle, was found in a herd in Maury County. There is no vaccine to prevent the illness or effective treatment. Once an animal is infected, it is a carrier for life.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
wtva.com

Alabama man drowned on Smith Lake

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - An elderly man drowned Thursday, July 7 on Smith Lake. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the victim as Terry Campbell, 82, of Crane Hill. The incident happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. on the lake near Crane Hill. His body was recovered...
CRANE HILL, AL
WHNT News 19

USPS addresses slow mail delivery in North Alabama

NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) – Some viewers have reached out to News 19 expressing concern with slow mail delivery across North Alabama. In a statement to News 19, a United States Postal Service spokesperson confirmed the agency is working on staffing issues and apologized for the delivery delays, providing ways to get help with mail issues.
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy