New Orleans, LA

Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard by NWS

 4 days ago

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 14:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico * Until 345 PM MDT. * At 258 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Jornada Range, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include White Sands Missile Range Headquarters, Portions of Jornada Experimental Range, Lake Lucero and Portions of Organ Mountains Desert Peaks National Monument. This includes Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 165 and 177. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ENVIRONMENT
Flood Advisory issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Norfolk, City of Portsmouth by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 14:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Norfolk; City of Portsmouth; City of Virginia Beach FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 5 PM EDT this afternoon for a portion of southeast Virginia, including the following independent cities, City of Chesapeake, City of Norfolk, City of Portsmouth and City of Virginia Beach. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose an immediate threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 5 to 6 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

