Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 14:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico * Until 345 PM MDT. * At 258 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Jornada Range, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include White Sands Missile Range Headquarters, Portions of Jornada Experimental Range, Lake Lucero and Portions of Organ Mountains Desert Peaks National Monument. This includes Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 165 and 177. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

