Team members have invited the public to join them to explore the Island Cave in Camdenton, MO to hear the sounds of the night on Friday, July 22 at 8:30 p.m. In a release, it was noted Island Cave has slick and rough surfaces. In order to enter the cave, you must have at least one light source (flashlight, headlamp, etc. ) closed-toe shoes, and full-length pants. Hard hats will be provided. Individuals in good physical health are recommended to hike in Island Cave.

CAMDENTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO