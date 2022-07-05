Beaches reopen after shark attacks New York lifeguard

BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- Long Island beachgoers should be on the lookout for red flags on Saturday following a string of shark attacks.Attacks are usually rare, according to officials, but warmer temperatures are drawing sharks closer to shore, CBS2's Christina Fan reported. Only a few days into July, there have been at least three shark incidents. Most recently, a shark bit a lifeguard at Fire Island. It happened when first-year lifeguard John Mullins was in the middle of training Thursday morning. He was playing the role of a victim waiting for lifeguards to rescue him, when he found himself close to real danger. "The...

BAY SHORE, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO