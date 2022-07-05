ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Beaches reopen after shark attacks New York lifeguard

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
SHIRLEY, N.Y. (AP) — Officials were using drones to watch for sharks Monday at some Long Island beaches after a shark attack injured a lifeguard. Lifeguards also started work an hour early...

Red flags at Long Island beaches warn swimmers after recent shark attacks

BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- Long Island beachgoers should be on the lookout for red flags on Saturday following a string of shark attacks.Attacks are usually rare, according to officials, but warmer temperatures are drawing sharks closer to shore, CBS2's Christina Fan reported. Only a few days into July, there have been at least three shark incidents. Most recently, a shark bit a lifeguard at Fire Island. It happened when first-year lifeguard John Mullins was in the middle of training Thursday morning. He was playing the role of a victim waiting for lifeguards to rescue him, when he found himself close to real danger. "The...
Man Seriously Injured In Crash At North Bay Shore Intersection

Police are investigating a crash that seriously injured one person at a Long Island intersection. It happened just before 6 p.m. Friday, July 8 in North Bay Shore. Jeronimo Ramos, age 59, of Brentwood, was riding a bicycle northbound on Wells Drive when he crashed into the passenger side of a trailer being towed by a 2009 Chevrolet SUV that was traveling eastbound on Pine Aire Drive, Suffolk County Police said.
The Most Haunted House in New York State

*DISCLAIMER: Nobody should visit or attempt to disturb residences of this home*. We're still in the midst of summer, which means most are thinking of outdoor time with cookouts and summer activities, such as baseball games and concerts. We are just under three months away from spooky season and New...
Suffolk County Lifeguard Speaks Out After Being Attacked By Shark

A Long Island lifeguard bitten by a shark during a training exercise is grateful he survived the attack and is counting his blessings. Smith Point Beach lifeguard Zachari Gallo, age 33, told CBS New York he felt a sharp, sharp pain around 10:15 a.m., Sunday, July 3, during a training exercise with other lifeguards and reached down and felt a rubbery texture.
16-Year-Old NY Girl Shot as Gunfire Erupts Amid Fight — and Everyone Else Runs Away

A 16-year-old girl was wounded as gunfire erupted during an argument between two groups on Long Island late Wednesday, authorities say. The warring groups were fighting -- it's not clear about what -- on Cahill Street in North Amityville around 8:30 p.m. when Suffolk County police say someone fired one shot. The 16-year-old girl, who lives in North Amityville, was hit in the leg, they say.
