Harris County, TX

Man shooting his mother is shot and killed by a neighbor at Texas apartment, cops say

By Mitchell Willetts
Centre Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man rampaging with a rifle at a Texas apartment complex was shot and killed by a neighbor, according to authorities, and that likely saved a woman’s life. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting at an apartment...

www.centredaily.com

Daily Mail

Amazon warehouse employee, 19, is arrested 'for plotting mass-shooting at the Texas depot where he worked': Teen 'idolized' Uvalde gunman that killed 19 children and had recently bought an AR-15

A 19-year-old Amazon employee has been arrested on suspicion he plotted a mass shooting at the depot where he worked, with an AR-15 rifle, authorities said. Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats on June 27, according to San Antonio Police. Police responded to reports of...
The Independent

Two killed and four injured in shooting in Texas residential neighbourhood

Two people were killed in a shooting in a residential neighbourhood in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas, police said.The shooting, which occurred in Haltom City on Saturday evening, also injured four people, including three police officers. The injuries were not life-threatening.Responding officers returned fire at the gunman, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Sgt Rick Alexander of the Haltom Police Department. The shooter was found with a military-style weapon and a handgun, Mr Alexander said.A woman victim was found dead inside a home, and a male victim was found outside on the driveway, police said.An elderly woman who called 911 to report the incident also suffered a non-life-threatening injury, police said.“The main focus is on how and why this happened,” Haltom Police detective Matt Spillane told the Associated Press.The Associated Press contributed reporting.
CBS DFW

2 women found at Rowlett gas station with gunshot wounds

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two women were found shot at a gas station in Rowlett on July 4. At about 7:28 p.m., Rowlett police received a report of two injured women at Valero in the 1600 block of Dalrock Road. Hillary Plouck, 31, and Hayley Plouck, 24, were found at the gas station with gunshot wounds. Hayley told police that the two had been shot by her boyfriend, Keith Richmond, 34.Rowlett police located the suspect at an address in Garland. Garland police detained Richmond after a short foot pursuit, police said.The two were transported to a local hospital, where Hillary was pronounced dead. Hayley is being treated and is expected to survive. Richmond, who police said has a violent past, will be charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence.
Washington Examiner

Texas police destroy home, then try to leave without paying

Police took no chances when an armed intruder barricaded himself in the home of an innocent bystander in McKinney, Texas. Following a seven-hour standoff, officers launched a shock-and-awe raid that ended with the suspect’s suicide. Then they closed the case without paying for property damage. The city told homeowner...
Daily Mail

Two teenagers, 16 and 17, are caught 'trying to smuggle 16 migrants in Texas' in back of a stolen pickup truck following high-speed chase - just days after 53 died in back of a tractor-trailer

Two teenagers in a vehicle packed with migrants were apprehended after a high speed chase in Texas on Monday. A 16-year-old boy was driving a stolen Ford F 150 pickup on Texas Highway 97 and refused to stop when he was instructed to do so by U.S. Border Patrol agents and LaSalle County deputies, Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said.
truecrimedaily

Woman accused of fatally shooting husband, saying, 'I wish I was sorry, but I’m not'

ODESSA, Texas (TCD) -- A 37-year-old mother was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting her husband. According to a news release from the Odessa Police Department, on June 18 at approximately 6:20 p.m., officers and Fire Rescue responded to 2502 North Tom Green to a report of a gunshot victim. At the scene, officers reportedly found 58-year-old Joe Abril inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.
Daily Beast

Couple Slain in Parade Nightmare in Front of Their Toddler

A married couple in their 30s whose toddler is now terrifyingly alone. A preschool teacher. A great-grandfather visiting from Mexico. A financial adviser who rode the train daily. These are some of the lives that were snuffed out by the gunman who opened fire on the Highland Park Fourth of...
Black Enterprise

Police Investigating 31 Decomposing Bodies Found Inside Indiana Funeral Home

Authorities in Jefferson, Indiana, are investigating after 31 decomposing bodies and cremation remains of 16 others were located inside a funeral home. On Saturday, Maj. Isaac Parker confirmed that 31 deceased individuals, “some of which were in the advanced stages of decomposition,” were found at the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center, along with the post-cremation remains of 16 people, WDRB reports.
