Albany County, NY

Free child seat inspections offered in Albany County

By Harrison Gereau
 4 days ago

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is offering free car seat checks in Albany County. The inspections will be performed by certified child passenger safety technicians.

Locations:

  • Thursday, July 7, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Watervliet Elementary School, 2557 10th Avenue, Watervliet. For more information on this event, reach out to Mayor Charles Patricelli at (518) 270-3815 or cpatricelli@watervliet.com .
  • Wednesday, July 20, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the New York State Police barracks, 760 Troy-Schenectady Road, in Latham. For more information, contact Technical Sergeant Donald Fougere at (518) 783-3258 or gtraffic@troopers.ny.gov . This event will be by appointment only.

These events come as part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and other safety groups offer free child seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size in their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot make these car seat check events can schedule an appointment with a local fitting station . For a full list of car seat check events near you, visit the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee’s website .

