ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Team's Historic Hiring of the League's First Black GM, Mike Grier

By Kyle T. Mosley
HBCU Legends
HBCU Legends
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03tgOE_0gVLxdFt00

An NHL team is set to hire the league's first black general manager.

According to NHL reporter Kevin Weekes , Mike Grier will become the general manager of the San Jose Sharks. The news may not be HBCU sports-related, but it is historic for blacks and minorities in the NHL.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Grier's hiring signals a significant change within the NHL. San Jose will make him the first black person ever to hold the title of general manager and the highest-ranking black executive in the National Hockey League.

His brother is Chris Grier, the Miami Dolphins' general manager; his father is Bobby Grier, who served as associate director of pro scouting for the Houston Texans, and vice president of scouting for the New England Patriots.

Grier, 47, will continue the lineage of blacks at executive levels in professional sports. Nevertheless, his hiring is groundbreaking. The NHL has existed since 1917, and no black person has ever held the general manager's position and power.

The St. Louis Blues selected Mike Grier as the 219th overall selection in the 1993 NHL Entry Draft. Grier was a right-wing out of Boston University. Before suiting up for the Blues, the Edmonton Oilers traded for Grier, where he played for six seasons.

The checking-line right-winger had stints with the Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres, and San Jose Sharks.

Mike Grier, GM San Jose Sharks

Grier is known for his tenacity, toughness, and gritty play in penalty-killing situations for his teams. Numerous shoulder injuries contributed to his retirement after playing over 1,000 NHL games. He officially announced his retirement from hockey on Dec. 1, 2011.

He has been an assistant coach for several NHL teams and returned to his high school to become a coach. On May 19, 2021, the New York Rangers hired Grier as its hockey operations advisor.

San Jose will have Grier assume the GM duties to replace interim general manager Mike Will who superseded longtime executive Doug Wilson. Severe health conditions influenced Willson to step away from the club in November 2021.

Grier officially had 1060 game appearances and scored 162 goals, 221 assists, and 383 points in regular-season action. During the postseason, he played in 101 contests and scored 14 goals, 14 assists, and 28 points. The rugged right-wing player notched 582 penalty minutes in his career.

Former All-Pro defensive tackle Rosey Grier is a relative of Mike Grier. Rosey played alongside HBCU legend Deacon Jones for the Los Angeles Rams as a member of the Fearsome Foursome defensive linemen.

Mike Grier as a son playing hockey with the Boston Jr. Terriers 03 AAA team .

Currently, no HBCU schools offer a hockey program. William Douglas wrote that Tennessee State is considering becoming the first HBCU to start a Division 1 hockey team.

READ HBCU LEGENDS ARTICLES

HBCU Legends on Social Media

View the original article to see embedded media.

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Randy Moss gets role change with ESPN

Randy Moss will continue working as an analyst for ESPN during the 2022 NFL season, but we may be seeing slightly less of him. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Moss will continued to appear on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” but we will not see the Hall of Famer on ESPN’s pregame show the following day. Moss will not be working as an analyst for “Monday Night Football” this year. The decision was one that Moss made.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Colin Kaepernick Makes Key Investment in BIG3 League, per Report

As Colin Kaepernick continues to make a push for a return to the NFL, he’s lending his help to another league in need of his services. Kaepernick has reportedly invested in Ice Cub’s BIG3 league, a 3-on-3 basketball competition. The organization was on the verge of potentially shutting down when Kaepernick decided to help, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
NFL
All Hornets

Draft Show: Hornets Summer League Preview

Chase and James are joined by Laquan Robinson (@Mos_Art_BDL) to preview a loaded Hornets summer league team. Summer League/Hornets coaching staff thoughts. Six things from Summer League we are most interested to see including Kai, coaching, Thor, Crutcher, McGowens, and Williams. Summer League predictions. Knock on effects on the Greensboro...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Grier
Person
Rosey Grier
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Reacts To Panthers Trade

When the 2022 NFL season kicks off, Baker Mayfield will officially take the field with a new team. The former No. 1 overall pick watched as the Cleveland Browns moved heaven and Earth to land Deshaun Watson in a trade. Not long later, Mayfield made it clear he wouldn't play for the franchise again.
CLEVELAND, OH
FastBreak on FanNation

12-Year NBA Veteran Will Likely Be Waived

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Portland Trail Blazers are planing to waive 12-year guard Eric Bledsoe. Charania: "The Portland Trail Blazers plan to waive guard Eric Bledsoe ahead of his guarantee date approaching, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Entering his 13th NBA season, several teams are expected to pursue Bledsoe as a free agent."
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Gm#Racism#Sports#First Black Gm#The San Jose Sharks#The Miami Dolphins#Houston Texans#The New England Patriots#The St Louis Blues#Boston University#The Washington Capitals
The Spun

Look: Panthers Wideout Has 2-Word Message For Baker Mayfield

The Carolina Panthers made headlines this Wednesday, acquiring Baker Mayfield in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. A few hours after this trade was announced, Panthers wide receiver Charleston Rambo went on Twitter to share his thoughts on the move. Rambo, an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma and Miami, was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Miami offers two sons of former NBA players

Miami extended its recruiting board for the 2023 class by adding a pair of sons of former NBA players in the past week. Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy four-star power Carey Booth, the son of Calvin Booth, and Houston (Texas) Strake Jesuit four-star shooting guard Jace Posey, the son of James Posey, have been offered by the Hurricanes.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
FastBreak on FanNation

Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Big Trade

The Denver Nuggets have announced their trade with the Washington Wizards that landed them Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In the deal, the Nuggets sent the Wizards Monte Morris and Will Barton. This season, the Nuggets dealt with several injuries, but they were still the sixth seed in the Western...
DENVER, CO
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Star Arrested In North Carolina On Thursday

On Thursday morning, Devonte' Graham was arrested for DWI in North Carolina according to TMZ. The 27-year-old point guard has been in the NBA for the last four seasons after a stellar career in college for the Kansas Jayhawks. He played for the Charlotte Hornets in the first three seasons,...
NBA
The Spun

Former 49ers Cornerback Passes Away At 43

On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers confirmed that former cornerback Jimmy Williams has passed away. He was 43 years old. William started his college career at Vanderbilt as a running back before eventually switching over to cornerback. In 2001, the Buffalo Bills selected Williams in the sixth round of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
BucsGameday

Veteran Running Back in Jeopardy of Being Cut by Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it a priority to add talent across their offense this offseason in an effort to field a roster that will have the depth to make another Super Bowl run under quarterback Tom Brady. Before the future hall of famer's return to Tampa Bay, it looked like star running back Leonard Fournette was headed elsewhere.
TAMPA, FL
fantasypros.com

James Harden inks two year deal with Sixers

James Harden will be taking a $15 million pay cut on a team friendly deal with Philadelphia. Harden has a player option in year two and the pay cut it to provide the team resources to improve the Sixers roster. (Shams Charania via Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Philadelphia spent a massive...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HBCU Legends

HBCU Legends

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
337
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on HBCU athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/hbcu

Comments / 0

Community Policy