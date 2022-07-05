ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michigan State Police warn drivers to slow down after 105 MPH ticket

By Jake Draugelis
WILX-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) put out a warning on Twitter Tuesday after clocking a driver going over a hundred miles-per-hour on I-96. MSP said the driver was spotted on a portion of...

www.wilx.com

