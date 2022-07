Intergenerational Day of Dance and Drumming

For American Players Theater, strong storytelling, no matter who is telling it, deserves to be heard. The space between language and those who choose to listen is a sacred place, where truth and reflection allows for a clear path towards understanding a perspective other than your own. That space is becoming more confined and personal for this small, esteemed classical theater company, located in the wooded hills of Spring Green, Wisconsin. This summer season, APT will continue its goal in redefining the term “classical” through two refreshing plays, The River Bride and The Brothers Size. Those who wish to hear their echoes repeated back to them from Wisconsin’s deep forest will be able to; for others, these plays may help redefine what it means to be a friend in the woods.

SPRING GREEN, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO