BROWNWOOD, Texas — A 17-year-old was shot in the leg after he was attacked by several people when meeting a woman about a marijuana purchase, Brownwood Police said. According to the Brownwood Police Department, at approximately 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, a 911 call about shots fired came in to the Communications Division of the Law Enforcement Center. The caller identified himself as the victim and said he was running away from several people near Bostick’s Automotive on Belle Plain. The caller told dispatch he was shot in the leg.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO