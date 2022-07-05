ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Dolphins GM Chris Grier’s brother, Mike, is about to make history. Here’s what it is.

By Jason Dill
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zhdOH_0gVLxAqw00
Philadelphia Flyers’ Matt Carle, left, is knocked down by Buffalo Sabres’ Mike Grier in the first period of Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series, Thursday, April 14, 2011, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mike Grier is set to make hockey history.

The younger brother of Dolphins general manager Chris Grier, Mike is reportedly being announced as the San Jose Sharks general manager on Tuesday, which would make him the first Black general manager in NHL history.

The Sharks have a scheduled news conference for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

ESPN analyst and former NHL goaltender Kevin Weekes, who played for the Panthers among other teams in his career, reported Mike Grier’s impending hire on Twitter late Monday night.

Once named, Mike Grier, 47, will have to fill the team’s coaching vacancy. The franchise fired head coach Bob Boughner and his staff late last week after the club missed the playoffs for a third straight year.

Sharks interim general manager Joe Will said in a statement the new general manager should “have full autonomy” to hire the next coach, according to ESPN.

Chris Grier, 52, became the Dolphins general manager in 2016. Mike played 14 NHL seasons before retiring in 2011. The two are sons of Bobby Grier, who has been a Dolphins consultant since 2017 and previously held various roles with the Patriots from 1981 to 2000.

