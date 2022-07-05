AVAM’s ‘Flicks from the Hill’ Returns this Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nine families were displaced after crews demolished three homes Tuesday near a sinkhole in East Baltimore. The large sinkhole opened up at some point Monday on a sidewalk along the 700 block of North Avenue, prompting authorities to block off part of the roadway. Crews declared the area unsafe Tuesday, shutting down traffic on North Avenue between Greenmount Avenue and Homewood Avenue. By Tuesday evening, demolition efforts were underway on three nearby homes, forcing nine families to find somewhere else to stay. The Baltimore City Department of Transportation said there are detours in place, with westbound traffic being rerouted at Homewood Avenue...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO