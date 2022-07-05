ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

AVAM’s ‘Flicks from the Hill’ Returns this Week

By News Release
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountdown to FLICKS!! Our first Flicks from the Hill movie night will feature a Wizard of Oz Sing-A-Long on...

Weekend Events Around Baltimore

80th General Convention of The Episcopal Church at Baltimore Convention Center: Friday – Sunday. MLB: Anaheim Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards: Friday at 7pm (Orioles Floppy Hat), Saturday at 4pm (Birdland Hawaiian Shirt), Sunday at 12pm (Kids Run the Bases) The Maryland German Festival...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Dad Gunned Down While Watching Fireworks

A loving father was trying to take in some Fourth of July fireworks over the holiday weekend when he was struck and killed by a stray bullet, according to his family. Cambridge resident Tyuane Johnson, Jr., 24, was an innocent bystander watching fireworks on Monday, July 4, when he got caught in the crossfire and was fatally hit by a bullet.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore Teen Reported Missing

BALTIMORE, MD – A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in the Gwynn Oak section of Baltimore and police are hoping the public can help locate her. 16-year-old Leiser Burnett (5’4 117lb) was last seen in the Gwynn Oak area. Unknown clothing at this time. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL-TV 11 News I-Team lead investigative reporter Jayne Miller to retire

WBAL-TV veteran investigative reporter Jayne Miller announced Wednesday she will retire. Miller's impressive career with WBAL-TV -- spanning more than four decades -- will conclude at the end of July. Miller joined WBAL-TV in August 1979, first as a general assignment reporter, then as the consumer advocate with "11 On...
Aspiring Maryland Marine Michael Brown Dies, 20

An aspiring US Marine from Maryland was killed last month, his family in Maryland says. Michael Brown's life of service was cut short in the early hours of Monday, June 20, in a hit-and-run crash according to a GoFundMe launched by his sister, Kristin Brown. Details in the crash were not immediately known.
9 Families Displaced, 3 Homes Demolished After Sinkhole Opens Up In East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nine families were displaced after crews demolished three homes Tuesday near a sinkhole in East Baltimore. The large sinkhole opened up at some point Monday on a sidewalk along the 700 block of North Avenue, prompting authorities to block off part of the roadway. Crews declared the area unsafe Tuesday, shutting down traffic on North Avenue between Greenmount Avenue and Homewood Avenue. By Tuesday evening, demolition efforts were underway on three nearby homes, forcing nine families to find somewhere else to stay. The Baltimore City Department of Transportation said there are detours in place, with westbound traffic being rerouted at Homewood Avenue...
BALTIMORE, MD
Woman Escapes Carjacking at 7-Eleven Store

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a man who stole a BMW in a carjacking early this morning at 7-Eleven store on Ritchie Highway. On July 6, 2022, at approximately 4:20 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 5617 Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park for a report of a carjacking.
Family stunned by man's killing in 'squeegee' confrontation

BALTIMORE (AP) — A stunned family is grieving after a man wielding a baseball bat was fatally shot during a confrontation with people cleaning windshields in Baltimore. Police say 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds was driving Thursday near Baltimore's Inner Harbor when he had a heated interaction with so-called squeegee workers.
15-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are searching for 15-year-old Kennedy Jordan who was last seen in the Reisterstown area wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, white shoes, and carrying a black purse. Miss Jordan is 5’7″ and weighs 145lbs. Anyone with information is requested to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Woman With Walker Killed Trying To Cross Baltimore Street

A senior woman was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident while attempting to cross a Baltimore street with her walker, authorities say. Witnesses said that the 65-year-old woman was struck on the 2000 block of North Broadway shortly before 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, according to Baltimore Police.
BALTIMORE, MD

