Over the last year, Utah has been experiencing one of the worst water droughts in history. Lake levels have been declining, and Millsite Golf Course, in Ferron, is no exception. Last summer and fall, the golf course had to stop watering the course, causing the course to be completely remodeled. On May 16, Millsite reseeded the entire golf course with the hopes of reviving the beloved course.

FERRON, UT ・ 15 HOURS AGO