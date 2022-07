The City of Dallas has updated its opening hours for pools and aquatic centers. These hours, which went into effect July 5, were changed because of staffing shortages. “While we continue to recruit and train lifeguards to keep up with attrition, recent losses of lifeguards to school commitments, internships and family responsibilities have required us to reduce open swim hours to ensure swimmer safety,” Dallas Aquatics writes in a Facebook post.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO