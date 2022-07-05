ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office: 2 arrests in deadly shooting on Rock Road

By Ryan Newton, Daniel Fair
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in a deadly shooting early Saturday in southeast Sedgwick County.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Rock Road between Wichita and Derby. The shooting left a man and woman dead. Another man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Joseph A. Ponse, Jr. and 42-year-old David Baeza were both booked on suspicion of first-degree murder; in commission of a felony. In addition, Baeza was booked on suspicion of carrying a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released the identity of the man and woman killed.

The office says the shooting was not random and may be drug related.

KSN News

KSN News

