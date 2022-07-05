Drive-Up and Go food distribution continues in Newark

FILE: CLARK, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 08: Clark resident Jen Valencia still works part time for Instacart, packing her SUV after completing two orders at ShopRite… Read More

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Since the beginning of the pandemic, Newark has distributed more than eight million meals through its Drive-Up and Go food distribution event.

On Tuesday, the city’s interim public safety director, Raul Malave, announced street closures related to the event. From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mt. Prospect Avenue, between Third and Abington avenues, will be closed.

The food drive began at 11 a.m. and has started to be held in the vicinity of Mt. Prospect and Second avenues. Drivers were advised by officials to anticipate delays and to plan alternate routes.