Warren team places second in basketball tournament

Wilma “Jane” Carter, 78, of Fort Worth, Texas, formerly of Crossett, passed away July 5, 2022. She was born in Lake Village on January 20, 1944, to her parents, O.M. and Vera Nadine Brosette Howell. For twenty-six years, Jane worked as a bookkeeper for the Pierce-Grassi Lumber and...
Cindy Huntsman Freeman, 76, of Crossett passed away on July 5, 2021. Cindy was born on Oct. 20, 1945, in Stuttgart, Arkansas to Marion Ellis Huntsman and Dorothy Newton Huntsman, both of Stuttgart, and passed away at her home on July 5, 2022. Although her life started in Stuttgart, her...
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The new school year is just over a month away, and for school districts, that means it's crunch time when it comes to filling classroom vacancies. While the problem of filling those vacancies has been nothing new, Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative in Pine Bluff has been working schools in Pine Bluff, Stuttgart, Sheridan and the Arkansas School for the Deaf to get more teachers on board.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson has appointed Bill Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Sissy’s Log Cabin in Pine Bluff, to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. “Everyone knows Bill Jones as an entrepreneur and a successful businessman,” Hutchinson said at a news conference Wednesday at the Witt Stephens Nature Center. “But Bill is much more. He’s passionate about the outdoors. He has a long history in conservation. He wants to ensure that we care for our natural resources so that everyone can enjoy our state – hunters, anglers, and people who simply appreciate the beauty of Arkansas. He is a father and grandfather who hopes his grandchildren love the outdoors as much as he does.”
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Sunday, July 3, 2022, areas in El Dorado, Arkansas, experienced heavy rainfall that caused flooding and damage. According to Your Weather Station’s Meteorologist Brianna Medina, in the very early hours of Sunday into Sunday afternoon a cluster of storms that were remnants of a tropical low that lifted northeast through the region Saturday passed through south Arkansas. These storms caused an excessive amount of rainfall ranging from 3 inches to nearly 9 inches which led Union and Ashley County to be under a Flood Watch Warning for most of the morning until 1:15 p.m.
EL DORADO, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) – Most of El Dorado’s roads in Arkansas are back open after experiencing heavy rainfalls that caused flooding and damage over the weekend. First responders received multiple 911 calls related to water emergencies throughout the City of El Dorado and other counties. A video...
A Lake Village man was arrested this weekend in Mountain View after officials said he became disorderly at a local motel. Trace Allen Scott (pictured below), 24, was charged in Stone County Circuit Court Wednesday morning with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, criminal use of prohibited weapons, and being in possession of firearms by certain persons after the Saturday night incident at the Dogwood Motel.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The family of a Pine Bluff man killed by police has filed a federal lawsuit against authorities and local hospitals. Authorities say 39-year-old Tyrone Washington was behind the wheel of a stolen car on December 3, 2020, when according to the Pulaski County Prosecutor, an officer justifiably used deadly force to protect fellow police. Washington’s family says that leaves out vital details.
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — An Arkansas mother is seeking justice in the death of her oldest son who was killed in Pine Bluff. Katrina Roberts told KATV the process to accomplish the justice their family deserves has been more difficult than she could've imagined. Roberts said it's been nearly...
