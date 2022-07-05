Warren team places second in basketball tournament

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has appointed Bill Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Sissy’s Log Cabin in Pine Bluff, to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. “Everyone knows Bill Jones as an entrepreneur and a successful businessman,” Hutchinson said at a news conference Wednesday at the Witt Stephens Nature Center. “But Bill is much more. He’s passionate about the outdoors. He has a long history in conservation. He wants to ensure that we care for our natural resources so that everyone can enjoy our state – hunters, anglers, and people who simply appreciate the beauty of Arkansas. He is a father and grandfather who hopes his grandchildren love the outdoors as much as he does.”

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO