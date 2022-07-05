ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BBC OS - America's mass shootings: A 'weekly tradition'? - BBC Sounds

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBBC OS - America's...

Daily Mail

Putin challenges the West to try and take on Russia’s army, declaring ‘They want to beat us on the battlefield – let them try’ as he accuses the US of ‘decades of extreme aggression’

Vladimir Putin has vowed to defeat the West on the 'battlefield' and suggested he could escalate the war in Ukraine. The Russian leader announced at a televised meeting with MPs this afternoon: 'Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. 'Well, what can I say -...
POLITICS
BBC

Georgia Guidestones: 'America's Stonehenge' demolished after blast

A granite monument in the US state of Georgia has been demolished for safety reasons after being damaged in a blast. An explosion early on Wednesday reduced one of the slabs at the Georgia Guidestones to rubble. CCTV footage showed a car leaving the scene and authorities are investigating. Despite...
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

Man's fingerprints 'match those of US fugitive Nicholas Rossi'

A court has heard fingerprints taken from a man claiming to be a mistaken victim of extradition proceedings show he is US fugitive Nicholas Rossi. The man appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday using the name Arthur Knight and denied threatening hospital staff two days earlier. The court heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Bbc Sounds#Bbc Os#Mass Shootings#United States#Violent Crime
BBC

World War Two remains in France may be missing dad, son told

Human remains found on a former World War Two battlefield in France may be those of a missing East Yorkshire soldier, his son has been told. Sherman tank driver David Blyth, 25, was posted as missing during the Battle of Normandy on 4 August 1944. Bone fragments, along with the...
MILITARY
BBC

Boris Johnson's Chequers wedding party moved after criticism

A wedding party for Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie will no longer be held at the prime minister's country house following criticism of the venue choice. Newspaper reports said plans had been made for a party at Chequers in July. A No 10 source told the BBC "nothing had...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Call for higher animal welfare standards for Parma ham pigs

Animal welfare campaigners say it is time supermarkets stopped selling premium ham produced by EU farmers still using methods banned in the UK. Compassion in World Farming said most Parma ham on UK shelves is farmed using crates that confine pregnant sows. Called "sow stalls", the crates have been banned...
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Book of Deer manuscript returns to Aberdeen after 1,000 years

The historic Book of Deer - believed to be the oldest surviving Scottish manuscript - has returned to the north east for the first time in 1,000 years to go on show. The 10th Century manuscript is noted for containing the earliest surviving Gaelic writing from Scotland. It is normally...
LOTTERY

