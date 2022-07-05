BBC OS - America's mass shootings: A 'weekly tradition'? - BBC Sounds

Vladimir Putin has vowed to defeat the West on the 'battlefield' and suggested he could escalate the war in Ukraine. The Russian leader announced at a televised meeting with MPs this afternoon: 'Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. 'Well, what can I say -...
As the names of the 53 immigrants who died in a tractor-trailer last week in Texas have slowly been released, so has a clearer picture of their stories and what led to what appears to be the deadliest human smuggling incident in US history. On Friday, the Bexar County Medical...
A granite monument in the US state of Georgia has been demolished for safety reasons after being damaged in a blast. An explosion early on Wednesday reduced one of the slabs at the Georgia Guidestones to rubble. CCTV footage showed a car leaving the scene and authorities are investigating. Despite...
A court has heard fingerprints taken from a man claiming to be a mistaken victim of extradition proceedings show he is US fugitive Nicholas Rossi. The man appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday using the name Arthur Knight and denied threatening hospital staff two days earlier. The court heard...
A Met Police officer jailed for taking photographs of the bodies of two murdered women also boasted of covering up an attack on a group of Asian men. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found messages sent by Deniz Jaffer to a WhatsApp group. In them the former PC...
Human remains found on a former World War Two battlefield in France may be those of a missing East Yorkshire soldier, his son has been told. Sherman tank driver David Blyth, 25, was posted as missing during the Battle of Normandy on 4 August 1944. Bone fragments, along with the...
The family of a man killed in Doncaster say they have been left "devastated beyond words" by his death. Mateusz Chojnowski, 28, was found seriously injured in South Parade at about 04:20 BST on Saturday and later died in hospital. A post-mortem examination showed he died of injuries to his...
A wedding party for Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie will no longer be held at the prime minister's country house following criticism of the venue choice. Newspaper reports said plans had been made for a party at Chequers in July. A No 10 source told the BBC "nothing had...
Animal welfare campaigners say it is time supermarkets stopped selling premium ham produced by EU farmers still using methods banned in the UK. Compassion in World Farming said most Parma ham on UK shelves is farmed using crates that confine pregnant sows. Called "sow stalls", the crates have been banned...
The historic Book of Deer - believed to be the oldest surviving Scottish manuscript - has returned to the north east for the first time in 1,000 years to go on show. The 10th Century manuscript is noted for containing the earliest surviving Gaelic writing from Scotland. It is normally...
Comments / 0