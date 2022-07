Just as quickly as it came, summer is rapidly winding down and for kids and parents, that only means one thing: the first day of school is just around the corner. And while parents might be focused on the madness that is back-to-school shopping, most kids will find themselves dreading this looming date and not just because it means giving up days of leisure for homework, tests, and group projects. No, most of the true fear a kid faces heading into their first day of school stems from the fear of rejection — entering a new world only to find that world doesn’t want anything to do with them.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO