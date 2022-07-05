ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man charged after family members left behind during wild drive

By Roland Richter
Cover picture for the articleMcLennan Co, Tx (FOX44) – A 27-year-old Grapevine man remained in the McLennan County Jail on a $305,000 bond after a bizarre drive up and down on Interstate 35 Saturday – during which family members were left behind at two different locations. Anthony Paul Smith was finally...

Tarrant County Woman Going To Prison For DWI Accident.

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Noemi Martinez admitted in court Thursday she was drunk, and driving the wrong way on North Loop 820 in North Richland Hills on Thanksgiving morning, 2019 when she ran head-on into three other vehicles. The accident she caused killed a 17 year old North Side High School student who was on his way to perform in his school’s mariachi band at Cowboys Stadium. Martinez’s blood alcohol level was double the legal limit, and videos taken at the time showed her trying to hide several bottles of alcohol that were in her car. Following her guilty plea, Martinez was sentenced to ten years.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Temple police investigating shooting that injured juvenile

Temple police are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile male injured. Police said he did not cooperate with officers in telling them what happened. Around 3:19 p.m. Temple police said they responded to after a caller said he had been shot in the area of Henderson and East Avenue H. Officers who arrived on the scene said the caller had left in a vehicle. No shell casings were found in the area.
TEMPLE, TX
16-year-old Dallas Costco murder suspect may be tried as an adult

DALLAS - The family of a North Texas man gathered outside a juvenile detention center in Dallas Friday to call for justice for a murdered husband and father. In November, Ali Elbanna was loading groceries into his SUV, when he was robbed, shot, and killed outside a northeast Dallas Costco.
Domestic violence suspect dies days after Fort Worth police shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man has died days after being shot by police officers outside a Fort Worth home. Body and dash camera video released last week shows 31-year-old Alejandro Molina Cornelio leading officers on a high-speed chase. Officers shot him after they said he rammed a patrol vehicle...
FORT WORTH, TX
Train vs. car collision in Mexico claims four members of an Irving family

IRVING, Texas — A car-train collision in Mexico claimed the lives of four family members from Irving. Now, their community is rallying to help the grieving survivors and to help shoulder the financial burden of bringing the victims home for burial here in Texas. "The pain is unbearable," said...
Killeen, Texas Police Investigating Death of Burn Victim

The Killeen, Texas Police Department is investigating after a man was found with severe burns at a local apartment complex and died as a result of his wounds. Our partners at News 10 report that KPD officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of Watercrest Road Tuesday, July 5 shortly after 8 PM. When they arrived, officers saw paramedics trying to save the life of a man who appeared to have severe burn wounds. He was taken to Advent Health, where he passed away as a result of those injuries.
KILLEEN, TX
16-year-old charged with manslaughter, shoots friend on live-stream

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 16-year-old has been charged with manslaughter after shooting 18-year-old Princess Omobogie.At about 6:15 p.m. on July 5, Garland police responded to an apartment complex at the 1700 block of Apollo Road, where they located Omobogie suffering from a gunshot wound. The investigation revealed that the 16-year-old shot Omobogie while using a cell phone to live-stream her friend, who was displaying two handguns, police said. On Thursday, Omobogie died from her injuries. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Reported As A Car Accident, It Turned Out To Be A Homicide

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth Police are trying to untangle a homicide that was first reported to them Monday night as a car accident. The owner of a home near the intersection of McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard told police he was outside, standing on his front lawn, when a car came slowly driving down his street, jumped the curb, and crashed into his house. It smashed into a room where his daughter was watching television. The room was demolished, but his daughter was not injured. Police later discovered the driver had been shot. He has since died of his injuries. The homeowner says when the car hit his house he saw two other men jump out of it, and run off. Fort Worth Police are now trying to determine why the driver was shot, who shot him, and where.
FORT WORTH, TX
Man dies in Milam County motorcycle accident

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Milam County. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday to a fatal crash on FM-486 – near CR-439, south of Thorndale. A Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling northbound was unable to turn in the roadway, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and overturn.
MILAM COUNTY, TX

