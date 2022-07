As they descended on Mad Cool Festival 2022 this week, Foals knew exactly what they needed to do to smash their closing 1am set. “These sets are always quite fun, because The Killers are the headliners and then we’re sort of doing the party set afterwards,” drummer Jack Bevan tells NME before they take to the stage. “The only sad thing about that is then when you finish, the whole festival finishes, and you don’t get to have that hour where you bask in the aftermath of your set. The doors are closed and everyone goes home.”

