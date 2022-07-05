ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadiz, KY

Frances Dix Wilkinson, 92, of Cadiz

By News Edge Newsroom
wkdzradio.com
 3 days ago

There will be no services for 92-year-old Frances Dix...

wkdzradio.com

Devin Johnson, 30 of Cadiz

Funeral services for 30-year-old Devin Johnson of Cadiz will be Monday, July 11 at 2pm at the New Covenant of Grace Ministries Church in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Monday at noon. Christian Cremation and Funeral Care of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include — Father – Jimmy...
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Betty Jean Oliver, 65 of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 65-year-old Betty Jean Oliver of Hopkinsville will be Saturday July 9, at 11:00 a.m. at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville. Burial will follow at Mount Tabor Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 8 and again Saturday morning at 10am.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Jessie Howell, 83, of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 83-year-old Jessie Howell of Hopkinsville will be Saturday, July 9, at 1:00 at Southside Church of Christ. Graveside services will military honors will be held Monday, July 11, at 10:00 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will take place Saturday from 11 until the funeral hour at...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

John Mahre, 65, of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 65-year-old John C. Mahre of Hopkinsville, KY will be Saturday, July 9, at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Coach James Oller, 76, of Elkton

Funeral services for 76-year-old Coach James L. Oller, of Elkton, will be at 11 o’clock Monday morning, July 11, at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. Visitation will be from 4-8 o’clock Sunday evening. Services will be livestreamed at lathamfuneralhome.com.
ELKTON, KY
wkdzradio.com

AUDIO – Trigg County FFA Members Talk About Camp

Trigg County FFA Officers and Advisor Karen Nolcox spent the week of July 4 – 8 at the Kentucky FFA Leadership Training Center in Hardinsburg, KY. Mrs. Nolcox and some of the officers visited with the WKDZ Country Club Friday morning about FFA Camp.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Updated: Traughber appointed special prosecutor in Trigg SO investigation

Todd County Attorney Jeff Traughber has been appointed by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office as a special prosecutor to investigate allegations regarding Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree’s office. Without detailing any of those allegations or potential charges, Traughber tells WHOP News he is investigating to determine whether criminal...
TODD COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Flown To Nashville After Forklift Accident

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after a forklift accident on Harrison Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say the man was injured when a forklift overturned at Pennyrile Electric. The man was taken by ambulance to a waiting helicopter at Jennie Stuart Medical Center...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Swears In Palmer As Third School Resource Officer

Cadiz Mayor Todd King and the Cadiz Police Department swore in a third school resource officer Wednesday morning, naming Richard Palmer to the force. A Calloway County native and graduate of its high school, Palmer began his law enforcement career in the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and served there eight or so years before becoming active military.
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

P&H Farms Hired For Marion, Crittenden County Water Crisis

Across rural America, it’s easy for local farmers to get overlooked. Corn, wheat and tobacco fields come up, come down, and are grown again without a second thought. But one nearby agriculture family began providing the backbone of water hauling for the Marion crisis earlier this week. And not because of fame or fortune. But because it’s what local farmers do for neighbors, friends and endangered citizens.
MARION, KY
radionwtn.com

Four New Officers Added To Paris Police Force

Paris, Tenn.–The oath of office was recently given to four new Paris Police Officers. Two of the new officers are Henry County High School graduates, with one from Texas and another from Illinois. Officer Crystal Sheets comes to the City of Paris from Central Texas. Officer Sheets has been...
PARIS, TN
whvoradio.com

Christian County Anticipating Higher Bids For Combined High School

Christian County School officials are concerned about potentially higher bids to build the Hopkinsville Christian County Academy building. School Superintendent Chris Bentzel told the Christian County Agribusiness Association during the July meeting bids will be opened next week. Bentzel says based on inflation bids could be significantly higher than originally...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Cadiz Man Enters Guilty Plea to Federal Weapons Charges

A Cadiz man has entered a guilty plea in U.S. District Court in Paducah to weapons possession charges stemming from an incident last year near Cerulean. A joint investigation by sheriff’s departments in Trigg and Christian counties in March of last year led to the arrest of 47-year-old Eric Powell. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree said they were conducting an investigation into stolen property Cerulean-Hopkinsville Road and found Powell hiding in a residence.
CADIZ, KY
WSMV

Local handyman bails on projects, costing families thousands

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s that time of year when you may want to do home improvements around your house. Before you do, some Midstate families want you to hear their stories, explaining how they were scammed out of thousands of dollars. Consider this a wake-up call for homeowners...
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
WBKR

Have There Really Been Goblin Sightings in Kentucky? [VIDEO]

I'm going to write a sentence that will be very puzzling, but I will explain. Here it goes... I used to think goblins were not real. Okay, now I know what you're thinking. "Goblins? Duh! Of course, they're not real; they're mythical creatures." So here's what I mean. I've seen pictures of elves, trolls, gremlins, and satyrs. But I always thought "goblin" was just a generic term for a scary--but maybe fun--creature. The way my mom always used the term--most often around Halloween--led me to think that way.
KENTUCKY STATE
wkdzradio.com

Trigg County Population Continues Upward Climb

Trigg County’s population continues to increase which could see it reach a 110-year high by the middle of the decade. Estimates released recently by the U.S. Census Bureau showed Trigg County with 14,192 residents on July 1, 2021, which is up 124 from the 2020 Census total. In 2010,...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

TBI: Martin Boy Found Safe In Stewart County

Martin, Tenn.–A 14-year-old Martin youngster who was reported missing yesterday has been located in Stewart County and is safe. The TBI earlier reported that the vehicle linked Trevor Lewis’ disappearance had been located along Hwy. 79 in Stewart Co. The youngster had been last seen walking west on Hwy. 79 close to the Piney Campground area.
STEWART COUNTY, TN

