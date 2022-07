Kathy Cavanaugh, 79, of De Graff, Minnesota and formerly of Andover, SD passed away Friday, February 11, 2022 at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Funeral services for Kathy will take place at St. Mark’s Lutheran church (Benson, Minnesota) at 10:30 a.m. Sun., July 31. After that, she will be laid to rest in her native land of South Dakota. On the day of the funeral, there will be a brief time of visitation with the family, along with morning refreshments, from 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

